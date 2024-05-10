New Sennheiser HD 620S closed headphones $350

Sennheiser has this week launched its new closed headphones in the form of the HD 620S. Offering a unique blend of superior sound quality, advanced acoustic engineering, and ergonomic design. As a new addition to the renowned HD 600 series, these headphones aim to set a new standard for audiophiles and professionals seeking the best closed headphones available.

Precision-Engineered Sound

At the core of the HD 620S lies a custom-tuned 42 mm dynamic transducer, carefully designed to deliver an expansive and detailed soundstage. The incorporation of a high damping factor and a 150-ohm aluminum voice coil ensures swift response to audio transients, allowing for clear delineation of instrument tails and a dynamic sound signature across the entire frequency spectrum. This advanced acoustic engineering enables the HD 620S to reproduce music with exceptional clarity and precision, making them ideal for critical listening sessions and professional applications.

Uncompromising Comfort and Isolation

The HD 620S features a thoughtfully crafted design that prioritizes both long-term comfort and acoustic integrity. The metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings provide a robust and durable structure, while the steel plate effectively isolates internal reflections, enhancing the purity of sound. The iconic chassis, beloved by audiophiles and gamers alike, ensures a comfortable fit during extended listening sessions. Additionally, the angled baffle assists the movement of air, simulating the open-back experience within a closed-back framework, offering the best of both worlds in terms of sound quality and isolation.

Pricing and Availability

With its premium features and exceptional build quality, the Sennheiser HD 620S is poised to redefine the closed headphone market. Priced at $349.99 USD in the United States and $499.95 CAD in Canada, these headphones offer a compelling value proposition for discerning listeners seeking the ultimate closed headphone experience. The HD 620S is set to start shipping on June 6th, 2024, and interested buyers can pre-order them now at select retailers or directly through the Sennheiser website.

The Sennheiser HD 620S is a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. With a 42 mm dynamic transducer, 150-ohm impedance, and an aluminum voice coil with a high damping factor, these headphones are engineered to deliver a broad frequency response and detailed audio reproduction. The closed-back design, reinforced with metal components, ensures excellent isolation and durability. The HD 620S comes equipped with a 1.8-meter (6-foot) cable, featuring a 3.5 mm stereo plug and a 6.3 mm adapter, with an optional 4.4 mm balanced cable available for those seeking even higher fidelity.



