Anbernic RG Vita Review : Best for PSP and Dreamcast Emulation

The Anbernic RG Vita, as analyzed by ETA Prime, is a handheld gaming device that blends retro aesthetics with modern functionality. Powered by the UNISOC T618 chipset, it is designed to cater to retro gaming enthusiasts and Android gamers, offering a 5.46-inch IPS display and a 5,000mAh battery for extended play sessions. While the device excels at emulating classic systems like the SNES and PS1, its performance is limited when handling more demanding platforms such as the GameCube and PS2. This balance between capability and constraint positions the RG Vita as a versatile yet imperfect option for handheld gaming.

In this breakdown, you will gain insights into the RG Vita’s design choices, such as its membrane D-pad and centrally aligned face buttons, which aim to enhance comfort and usability. The guide also explores its emulation strengths and limitations, highlighting which systems it handles well and where it falls short. Additionally, the analysis provide more insights into its connectivity features, including Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, which expand its utility for game streaming and accessory support. By the end, readers will have a clear understanding of whether the RG Vita aligns with their gaming needs and expectations.

Overview of Anbernic RG Vita

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Anbernic RG Vita is a retro-inspired handheld gaming device powered by the UNISOC T618 chipset, designed for retro gaming, Android-based titles, and game streaming.

Key features include a 5.46-inch IPS display, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable), Android 12, and a 5,000mAh battery, offering solid performance for lower-end emulation and streaming at 720p/60fps.

The device’s design blends nostalgia and modernity, with membrane D-pad switches, centrally aligned face buttons, and hall-based analog sticks with customizable RGB lighting.

Limitations include struggles with higher-end emulation (e.g., PS2, GameCube), 3GB RAM restricting multitasking, and a raised D-pad design that may cause discomfort for some users.

An upcoming Pro version is expected to address performance limitations, potentially offering enhanced hardware and better emulation capabilities for demanding games.

Design and Build: A Blend of Nostalgia and Modernity

The RG Vita adopts a candy bar-style design, making it slightly larger than the original PS Vita while maintaining its portability. Its sleek and minimalist form factor is complemented by several design changes that distinguish it from its predecessor:

The D-pad features membrane switches and is positioned higher than some users might prefer, which could impact comfort during extended gaming sessions.

and is positioned higher than some users might prefer, which could impact comfort during extended gaming sessions. The face buttons are centrally aligned , deviating from the PS Vita’s offset layout, offering a unique ergonomic experience.

, deviating from the PS Vita’s offset layout, offering a unique ergonomic experience. The rear touchpad from the PS Vita has been omitted, simplifying the overall design and focusing on core functionality.

These adjustments give the RG Vita a distinct identity while retaining a nostalgic nod to the original PS Vita. The device’s build quality feels robust, making sure durability for daily use.

Specifications: Striking a Balance Between Performance and Features

The RG Vita is equipped with hardware designed to handle retro gaming and moderate Android-based gaming. Key specifications include:

A UNISOC T618 chipset , featuring an 8-core ARM SoC and a Mali G52 GPU, delivering sufficient power for most retro gaming needs.

, featuring an 8-core ARM SoC and a Mali G52 GPU, delivering sufficient power for most retro gaming needs. 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage , expandable via a microSD card for additional game and app storage.

and , expandable via a microSD card for additional game and app storage. A 5.46-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 at 60Hz, offering vibrant visuals and sharp clarity for retro games and streaming content.

with a resolution of 1280×720 at 60Hz, offering vibrant visuals and sharp clarity for retro games and streaming content. Connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 , making sure compatibility with modern wireless accessories.

and , making sure compatibility with modern wireless accessories. A 5,000mAh battery , providing adequate longevity for extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

, providing adequate longevity for extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging. Android 12 as the operating system, granting access to the Google Play Store and sideloading capabilities for apps and games.

Additional features include a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm audio jack, making sure modern connectivity and versatile audio options.

Anbernic RG Vita Hands On First Look

Performance: Strengths and Limitations in Emulation

The RG Vita delivers solid performance for retro gaming, excelling in emulating lower-end systems such as:

NES, SNES, and PS1

Dreamcast and PSP

However, the device struggles with more demanding platforms like the GameCube, PS2, and 3DS, where frame rates and stability may falter. This limitation is primarily due to the constraints of the UNISOC T618 chipset and 3GB of RAM.

For game streaming, the RG Vita performs well, supporting services like Steam Link and Moonlight at 720p/60fps, provided you have a stable network connection. This capability makes it a viable option for accessing your PC gaming library on the go, offering flexibility for gamers who enjoy streaming their favorite titles.

Controls and Features: Enhancing Gameplay Precision

The RG Vita’s controls are designed with precision and customization in mind, offering features that enhance the overall gaming experience:

Analog sticks with hall-based sensors , providing improved precision and durability. These sticks also feature customizable RGB lighting, adding a touch of personalization.

, providing improved precision and durability. These sticks also feature customizable RGB lighting, adding a touch of personalization. Non-linear shoulder and trigger buttons , delivering responsive inputs ideal for games requiring nuanced controls, such as racing or shooting titles.

, delivering responsive inputs ideal for games requiring nuanced controls, such as racing or shooting titles. An Android home button, allowing for quick and seamless navigation within the operating system.

The inclusion of the Google Play Store enables users to download apps and games directly or sideload them as needed, offering flexibility and expanding the device’s utility beyond gaming.

Limitations and Considerations

While the RG Vita has several strengths, it also comes with notable limitations that may influence purchasing decisions:

The UNISOC T618 chipset struggles with higher-end emulation, limiting its ability to handle demanding games from platforms like the PS2 or GameCube.

struggles with higher-end emulation, limiting its ability to handle demanding games from platforms like the PS2 or GameCube. 3GB of RAM may restrict multitasking and performance in resource-intensive scenarios, particularly when running modern Android games or emulators.

may restrict multitasking and performance in resource-intensive scenarios, particularly when running modern Android games or emulators. The raised D-pad design may not suit all users, potentially causing discomfort during prolonged gaming sessions.

These factors make the RG Vita a less appealing choice for gamers seeking top-tier emulation performance or those who prioritize innovative hardware.

The Pro Version: A Promising Upgrade

Anbernic is expected to release a Pro version of the RG Vita, which could address the performance limitations of the standard model. This upgraded version is anticipated to feature improved hardware, potentially enhancing its emulation capabilities and overall performance. If you’re considering purchasing the RG Vita, it may be worth waiting for more information on the Pro model. With its potential for better specifications, the Pro version could offer a more versatile and future-proof option for handheld gaming enthusiasts.

Final Thoughts: A Solid Handheld for Retro Gaming Enthusiasts

The Anbernic RG Vita is a compelling choice for gamers seeking a handheld device tailored for retro gaming, Android-based titles, and game streaming. Its design, controls, and features make it a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. However, its limitations in handling higher-end emulation and resource-intensive games may deter users looking for a more powerful device.

For casual gamers and retro enthusiasts, the RG Vita offers an enjoyable and practical gaming experience. If you’re seeking a device for light gaming and streaming, the RG Vita is worth considering. For those with higher performance demands, keeping an eye on the upcoming Pro version might be the better choice.

