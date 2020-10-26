Geeky Gadgets

Awesome DIY Raspberry Pi handheld games console

By

Raspberry Pi handheld games consoleIf you are searching for inspiration to build your very own Raspberry Pi handheld games console you may be interested in a new system created by “Tombston”. the Raspberry Pi console is equipped with a 5.5 inch Waveshare screen offering users a 1080p resolution and is powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero W.

“It runs on a Pi Zero with a tiny 5GHz WIFI dongle and uses a TeensyLC to handle all of the inputs. The streaming is done with Moonlight, which runs surprisingly well on a Pi Zero. I’m able to get full 1080 at 60fps, albeit with a reduced bitrate (occasional color-banding, which doesn’t bother me too much). At 720, it runs great at the default bitrate. With a 2500Mah battery, I’m able to usually get 2.5-3 hours of streaming.”

“I actually finished this months ago but finally got around to taking some video to post. The video doesn’t really do it justice – everything came out oversaturated. You’ll just have to trust me that it looks much better in person :)”

The big improvements for this version:
– Massively improved ergonomic design
– Much bigger battery thanks to smaller components and cleaner internal layout
– Bluetooth headphone support
– Now able to use full bitrate (20Mbps) for [email protected] thanks to some custom optimizations
– Gave it an official name 🙂

For more information on the Raspberry Pi handheld games console project and the previous versions created by Tombston, jump over to Reddit.

Source : Toms Hardware : Reddit

Filed Under: DIY Projects, Top News

