AYANEO Retro AMD Ryzen Mini PC AM01 now available from $149

The AYANEO Retro AMD Ryzen Mini PC AM01 is a nod to the iconic electronics of yesteryears, with a design that will take you down memory lane. But don’t let its vintage look fool you. Inside, it’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, making it capable of handling demanding applications with ease. This mini PC isn’t just about looking good; it’s about delivering top-notch performance and is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo.

AMD Ryzen Mini PC

Performance-wise, the AYANEO Retro Mini PC doesn’t just promise speed; it promises silent speed. Equipped with DDR4 dual-channel memory and an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD, it delivers swift operations without the noise. The 35W high-performance silent cooling system ensures that your Mini PC stays cool and quiet, even when you’re pushing it to its limits.

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01

This Mini PC is also a powerhouse of versatility. It’s designed to meet a variety of needs, whether you’re into gaming, content creation, or streaming. With a range of standard interfaces, you can easily connect all sorts of peripherals, allowing you to build the perfect setup for your specific requirements.

Getting started with the AYANEO Retro Mini PC is a breeze, as it comes with Windows 11 Home Edition pre-installed. This means you’ll be working with an operating system that’s user-friendly and ready to go right out of the box. For those who love to customize, there’s also a barebone system option, giving you the freedom to configure the internals to your liking.

The AYANEO Retro AMD Ryzen Mini PC is more than just a piece of technology; it’s a bridge between different eras, combining style and substance. Starting at an early bird price of $149 on Indiegogo, it’s an exceptional chance to own a piece of tech that stands out for its design and capabilities. With shipping expected to start in late November, the wait to experience this blend of nostalgia and modernity won’t be long.

Specifications

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 is a tribute to the legacy of technology, while confidently moving forward into the future. It boasts features that cater to a wide range of users and adaptable performance that won’t disappoint. This is your opportunity to join the AYANEO community and be part of a unique journey. Don’t miss out on the chance to pre-order your Mini PC and make a statement with a device that truly stands out.



