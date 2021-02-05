darkFlash DLH21 Mini-ITX PC case offers a small form factor for water cooling and more

This week case manufacturer darkFlash has introduced its latest PC case in the form of the DLH21 mini-ITX form factor PC chassis. The DLH21 PC case is equipped with mesh panels on all sides complete with magnetic dust filters, providing excellent airflow to support your components. The mini-ITX DLH21 case supports 240 mm water cooling, and features A-RGB lighting on the bottom which can be controlled by the LED button located on the top I/O port, which can also be synchronised with your motherboard if desired.

“The DLH21 has quite a few tricks up its sleeves. First, the size of it is relatively small, because the interior is well thought, adopting a vertical GPU mounting system, which allows the case to extend upwards, saving plenty of desk space. Secondly, all sides include mesh panels with magnetic dust filters, providing unbelievable airflow to support your components. The DLH21 supports 240 mm water cooling, which pushes the performance of the case even higher. Last but not least, the beautiful bottom A-RGB lighting. Controlled by the LED button located on the top I/O port, also synchronizable with your motherboard.”

“A big highlight is the case’s bottom A-RGB lighting, which allows you to synchronize with your motherboard. Even if you don’t have a motherboard with RGB, you can still control the lighting effect with the pre-installed LED button on the top I/O port, cycling through 13 different lighting effects.”

“The idea is to design a simple yet elegant case, which can support 240 mm AIO water coolers, equipped with mesh side-panels. Not only that but also including addressable RGB lighting at the bottom of the case, with has up to 13 different modes, so that no matter what style you are looking for, polished or stylish, it’s your call!”

Source : TPU : Dark Flash

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals