AMBERNOC RG503 handheld games console with OLED hands on

If you are interested in learning more about the new handheld games console created by the engineers at AMBERNOC, you will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a great hands-on review of the new RG503. The console is powered by a Quad-Core 64bitCortex-A55 supported by 1GB RAN and comes with 16GB of onboard storage with support for 2.4 and 5G WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n as well as Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB using an SD card and the console can accept downloaded games which can be played immediately and enjoyed on the OLED display.

The games console is equipped with support for WiFi 5 and features an OLED screen, dual stereo speakers and more. But is it with your hard earned cash? ETA Prime answers all your questions in the video below.

AMBERNOC RG503 handheld games console specs:

Color Blue/Bronze Grey/Black

Screen :Samsung 4.95 inches OLED full view screen/960*544

CPU :Quad-Core 64bitCortex-A55, Main frequency up to 1.8GHz

RAM : LPDDR4 1GB

Memory : 16GB

WIFI/Bluetooth : 2.4/5G WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n,Bluetooth 4.2

Function : LINUX System

Games Support : PSP、N64、DC、SS、PS1、CPS1、CPS2、FBA、NEOGEO、GBA、GBC、GB、SFC、FC、MD、SMS、GG、MSX、PCE、WSC、transplant games etc 20 kinds of games format. Support users to download games in relevant formats.

For more details on the AMBERNOC RG503 handheld games console jump over to the official YouTube channel of ETA Primeby following the link below

Source : ETA Prime

