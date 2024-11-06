BOXER-8642AI AI Edge Fanless Embedded AI System with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

AAEON has unveiled the BOXER-8642AI, a innovative fanless embedded AI computer specifically designed for smart retail applications. This advanced device is engineered to manage high-performance AI tasks, offering a robust solution for businesses aiming to integrate sophisticated technology into their operations. By using the power of AI, the BOXER-8642AI enables retailers to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations, positioning itself as a pivotal tool in the evolving landscape of smart retail.

BOXER-8642AI AI Edge PC

Advanced USB Connectivity and AI Processing Power

The BOXER-8642AI is equipped with eight independent 10 Gbps USB ports, making sure rapid data transfer and reliable connectivity. These ports have undergone rigorous testing, achieving a drop-rate of less than 0.1%, making them ideal for environments that demand dependable data exchange. This level of reliability is crucial for applications where uninterrupted data flow is essential. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, available in 32 GB or 64 GB configurations, the system delivers up to 275 TOPS of AI processing power. This capability efficiently handles complex AI computations, making it perfect for smart retail technology where real-time data processing and analysis are paramount.

Enhanced Image Processing and Reliable Power Management

Supporting multiple Intel RealSense D405 3D cameras, the BOXER-8642AI excels in image processing tasks. This compatibility enhances its ability to process and analyze visual data, which is crucial in retail environments where visual recognition is key. The device’s ability to interpret and respond to visual cues can significantly improve customer interaction and operational efficiency. Designed for continuous operation, the system supports a power input range of 12 V to 24 V and operates within a temperature range of -25°C to 55°C, making sure consistent performance under various conditions. This robust power management system ensures that the device remains operational even in challenging environments, providing reliability and stability.

Comprehensive Serial and Ethernet Connectivity

The device’s connectivity is further enhanced with two DB-9 ports for RS-232/422/485 signals and CANBus FD integration, facilitating seamless communication with other devices. This comprehensive connectivity suite allows the BOXER-8642AI to integrate smoothly into existing systems, enhancing its versatility and utility. Dual Gigabit Ethernet via RJ-45 ports ensures robust network connectivity, essential for data-intensive applications and real-time communication in smart retail settings. This ensures that the device can handle large volumes of data efficiently, supporting the demands of modern retail operations.

Flexible Data Storage and Wireless Connectivity

The BOXER-8642AI provides 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage, a 2.5″ SATA drive bay, and up to 64 GB of system memory, offering ample space for data storage and processing. This extensive storage capacity allows businesses to store and process large datasets locally, reducing the need for external storage solutions. For wireless connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi or Bluetooth expansion via an M.2 2230 E-Key, with two antenna openings to enhance signal range. This flexibility allows the system to adapt to various connectivity needs, making sure that it can operate effectively in diverse environments.

Seamless Operating System Compatibility

Designed with compatibility in mind, the BOXER-8642AI supports Linux OS with the NVIDIA Jetpack SDK (5.1.2 and above). This ensures users can use the latest software tools and updates, optimizing the device’s performance and capabilities. The integration with NVIDIA Jetpack SDK provides access to a suite of AI and machine learning tools, allowing businesses to develop and deploy sophisticated AI applications with ease.

Hardware Specifications

– USB Ports: Eight independent 10 Gbps

– Processor Options: NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin (32 GB or 64 GB)

– Camera Support: Intel RealSense D405 3D cameras

– Operating Conditions: 12 V to 24 V power input, -25°C to 55°C temperature tolerance

– Connectivity: RS-232/422/485, CANBus FD, Dual Gigabit Ethernet

– Storage and Memory: 64 GB eMMC 5.1, 2.5″ SATA drive bay, up to 64 GB system memory

– Expansion Options: M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

– Mounting and Software: Wall mount brackets, Linux OS with NVIDIA Jetpack SDK

Pricing and Availability

For detailed specifications and pricing, interested parties are encouraged to visit the BOXER-8642AI product page. This resource provides comprehensive information on the product's features, making sure potential buyers have all the necessary details to make an informed decision.



