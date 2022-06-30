RocketU 1400 Series USB 3.2 20Gbps USB-C expansion cards

This week HighPoint has introduced new expansion cards designed for professional applications requiring “robust connectivity solutions capable of accommodating a wide range of high-speed data acquisition applications“.

The new RocketU 1400 series HBAs USB expansion cards are equipped with per-port performance PCB architecture. Ensuring each device port is paired with a dedicated USB 3.2 Gen2 20G USB controller IC. Unlike previous product generations, which were only available with up to four device channels, RocketU 1400 controllers are available with up to eight independent USB Type-C ports, and can provide up to 16,000 MB/s of transfer bandwidth.

Prices and references

RocketU 1411C (RU1411C) – 1x USB 20G Type-C Port: MSRP $59.00 USD

RocketU 1444C (RU1444C) – 4x USB 20G Type-C Ports: MSRP $399.00 USD

RocketU 1488C (RU1488C) – 8x USB 20G Type-C Ports: MSRP USD $699.00

“RocketU 1400 HBAs are powered by HighPoint’s Per-Port Performance 20G USB hardware architecture, which enables each device port deliver maximum bandwidth, concurrently. Each independent device channel is backed by a dedicated USB 3.2 20G controller, and robust PCIe 3.0 host interface; x4 for the RocketU 1411C, and x16 for the RocketU 1444C and RocketU 1488C. This design enables each port to operate as an independent 20G controller; hosted devices can operate independent of one another, imultaneously, without fear of performance loss.”

“RocketU 1400 series HBAs are true plug-and-play devices, and can be easily integrated into any industry standard Intel, AMD, or ARM-based computing platform with a PCIe 3.0 or 4.0 host interface. No software suite or device driver installation is necessary; RocketU 1400 HBAs are xHCI compliant devices, and are natively supported by all modern Windows operating systems and Linux distributions. RocketU 1400 series HBAs are equipped with industry standard Type-C ports for maximum compatibility, accept a wide range of USB cabling accessories, and are capable of supporting any industry standard USB 3.x/2.x device.”

Source : HighPoint

