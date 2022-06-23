2023 Toyota Rav4 gets multimedia, connectivity and safety upgrades

Toyota is bringing a range of upgrades to the 2023 Toyota Rav4, the upgrades will focus on multimedia, connectivity, and also on safety.

The new Toyota Rav4 will come with a larger 10.5-inch high-definition color display, it will also feature cloud-based navigation and more.

The new RAV4 adopts Toyota’s latest multimedia system which features a larger,10.5-inch screen with a high-definition colour display.

The standard system provides cloud-based navigation that allows for accurate journey planning with information that’s constantly updated, plus live details of traffic and road events and how easy or hard it might be to find a parking place near your destination.

Thanks to the included four-year over-the-air “Smart Service” data package, customers can access Toyota’s latest multimedia and navigation systems without having to pair their smartphones to the vehicle.

The user experience is seamless with the accompanying MyT smartphone app, so customers can keep track of various vehicle information, such as driving analytics, fuel levels, warnings and “find my car” function. There’s also the time-saving convenience of being able to use the app to book service and maintenance appointments at Toyota centres.

Smartphone integration with Android Auto® is available and for added convenience, wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® is featured as standard.

Toyota will start production of their new 2023 Toyota Rav4 in the third quarter of this year, you can find out more details about the car at the link below.

Source Toyota

