Toyota GR86 Special Edition revealed

Today Toyota revealed a new special edition of this rear-wheel-drive sports car, the GR86. The car is called the GR86 Special Edition, and it comes with some nice upgraded components and a special color. It comes standard with the GR cat-back performance exhaust system with black chrome tips.

It’s also offered an exclusive Solar Shift orange paint color. Toyota says it will build only 860 units, and each of them has forged matte black 18-inch wheels. Fitted to those wheels are Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Other touches include black C-pillar graphics and a unique interior.

The interior is done in ultrasuede and leather with GR special edition badges. Other than the unique color and other style touches, the car has the same 2.4-liter engine producing 228 horsepower and 184 pound-foot of torque. The car reaches 60 mph in 6.1 seconds with the six-speed manual. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced.

