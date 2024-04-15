Spacemate 11 port USB-C docking station unveiled by Baseus

If you are searching for a high performance docking station to connect your external peripherals to your workstation. You might be interested in the new Baseus Spacemate Series 11-Port USB-C docking station, designed to cater to professionals who demand efficiency and versatility in their workspace. Offering you multiple 4K video outputs, fast-charging USB-C ports, and high-speed data transfer capabilities, making it an essential tool for anyone looking to boost their productivity.

Do you need to connect your laptop, monitor, external hard drive, and smartphone simultaneously. With the Spacemate USB-C docking station, you can do this effortlessly, eliminating the need for multiple adapters and cables cluttering your desk. The sleek and compact design of the docking station ensures that it fits seamlessly into your workspace without taking up too much valuable real estate.

Experience Unmatched Charging and Data Transfer Speeds

In today’s fast-paced world, time is a precious commodity, and the Spacemate docking station respects that. Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery port that boasts up to 100 W, you can power up your devices in no time, ensuring that you’re always ready for the next task. Whether you’re charging your laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the docking station’s fast-charging capabilities will keep your devices powered up and ready to go.

Spacemate Specifications :

11 different ports for versatile connectivity

USB-C Power Delivery port with up to 100 W fast-charging

Simultaneous 10 Gbps data transfer and charging

2 x HDMI outputs supporting 4K at 60 Hz

2 x DisplayPort outputs supporting 4K at 60 Hz

4 x USB-C data transfer ports with varying speeds

1000 Mbps RJ45 connection for high-speed internet

Multi-Screen Transport (MST) for up to 3 displays (4K at 60 Hz)

3.5 mm audio jack with 24-bit 96 kHz sampling rate

LED indicator and magnetic docking design for stability

One-Click Screen-Off feature for privacy and convenience

But the Baseus Spacemate doesn’t just excel in charging; it also offers simultaneous 10 Gbps data transfer, allowing you to move files at breakneck speeds while your devices charge. Imagine being able to transfer a 4K video file from your external hard drive to your laptop in mere seconds, all while your smartphone charges up to full battery. With this docking station, you can streamline your workflow and maximize your efficiency, giving you more time to focus on what matters most.

Multi-Screen Functionality

In today’s digital age, visual tasks require clarity and precision, and the Spacemate USB-C docking station delivers just that. With its dual 4K60Hz HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, you can experience stunning visual fidelity across multiple screens. Whether you’re editing video, designing graphics, or simply multitasking across different applications, this docking station supports up to three 4K displays at 60 Hz, providing you with the visual workspace you need to excel.

Imagine being able to spread your work across three high-resolution displays, allowing you to reference multiple sources, compare designs side-by-side, or simply enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. With the USB-C docking station, you can unlock the full potential of your visual workspace, enhancing your productivity and creativity in the process.

Versatile Connectivity Options

One of the standout features of the Baseus Spacemate is its versatile connectivity options. With a total of 11 ports, including USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet, you can connect a wide range of devices and peripherals to suit your specific needs. Whether you need to connect a high-speed external SSD, a 4K monitor, or a wired network connection, this docking station has you covered.

The inclusion of a 3.5 mm audio jack with a 24-bit 96 kHz sampling rate ensures that you can enjoy high-quality audio output, perfect for video conferencing, media consumption, or music production. Additionally, the docking station features a convenient One-Click Screen-Off feature, allowing you to quickly turn off your displays for privacy or to conserve energy when not in use.

Pricing and Availability

Despite its impressive array of features and capabilities, the Baseus Spacemate USB-C Docking Station remains an affordable addition to your tech arsenal. With a suggested retail price of $119.99, it offers excellent value for money, considering the productivity benefits it can bring to your workspace. Plus, with a current $10 discount on Amazon, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your setup and experience the convenience and efficiency that this docking station provides.



