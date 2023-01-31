Acapulco S3 comedy series confirmed for Apple TV+

Apple has this week confirmed that third season of the hit comedy series Acapulco will be coming to Apple TV+ and will be going into production during the spring 2023. Season two of the bilingual comedy series was recently hailed as “consistently hilarious“, “a candy-colored neon dream of a show” and was ranked as one of the top shows for 2022, reaching a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Acapulco S3 stars Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco, and Carlos Corona.

We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for ‘Acapulco,’ along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew,” said star and executive producer Eugenio Derbez. “We have always believed that the stories we tell about our communities and cultures can resonate with global audiences, so crank up the AC, it’s about to get a lot hotter at Las Colinas Resort.

Acapulco S3

“A journey back to the 80s through the memories of Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) will prove that even at the glamorous hotel Las Colinas, all that glitters is not gold. Watch Acapulco now, only on Apple TV+”

“Acapulco tells the story of twenty-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo. “

Source : Apple





