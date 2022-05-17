New Predator film Prey tells the origin story of the Predator

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the latest entry in the Predator franchise films entitled Prey. The new action thriller has been directed by Dan Trachtenberg responsible for creating The Boys and 10 Cloverfield Lane and will premiere exclusively on Hulu in a few months time on August 5, 2022. Unlike other Predator films set in the present day Prey is set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, and tells the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior.

Predator origin film Prey

“She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

““Prey” is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, written by Patrick Aison (“Jack Ryan,” “Treadstone”), and produced by John Davis (“Jungle Cruise,” “The Predator”) and Jhane Myers (“Monsters of God”), with Lawrence Gordon (“Watchmen”), Marty Ewing (“It: Chapter Two”), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff (“Fantasy Island”) serving as executive producers.”

Source : 20th Century Studios

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals