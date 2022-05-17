The Boys Season 3 premiers June 3rd 2022

Amazon has released a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated The Boys Season 3 which will premiere on the Amazon Prime streaming service next month from June 3, 2022 onwards. The Boys is a superhero TV series developed by Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford and more.

The Boys S3

“The Boys is set in a universe in which superpowered people are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by a powerful corporation, Vought International, which ensures that they are aggressively marketed and monetized. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control, and the Seven, Vought International’s premier superhero team. “

“The Boys are led by Billy Butcher, who despises all superpowered people, and the Seven are led by the egotistical and unstable Homelander. As a conflict ensues between the two groups, the series also follows the new members of each team: Hugh “Hughie” Campbell of the Boys, who joins the vigilantes after his girlfriend is killed in a high-speed collision by the Seven’s A-Train, and Annie January/Starlight of the Seven, a young and hopeful heroine forced to face the truth about the heroes she admires.”

“It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into The Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy. Season 3 arrives June 3rd, only on Prime Video.”

Source : Amazon

