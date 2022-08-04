Prey Predator prequel premiers on Friday

A new trailer has been released this week by 20th Century Studios providing further insight into what you can expect from the storyline and characters in the latest Predator prequel Prey. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison prey is the fifth instalment in the Predator franchise and is a prequel to the original and proceeding films. Check out the quick teaser trailer below which includes behind-the-scenes footage.

Prey takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717 and stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. “A fierce and highly skilled warrior named Naru learns the prey she is stalking is a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal.”

“Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

