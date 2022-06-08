New Predator prequel film Prey premiers August 5th

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Prey. The latest film in the Predator franchise and a prequel to the first four Predator films. Prey has been directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, and Julian Black Antelope. The Prey 2022 film is scheduled to be released by 20th Century Studios as a Hulu original film on August 5, 2022.

“Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago during 1719, the film follows Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains. So when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.”

Predator prequel

“When the full trailer debuted on June 7, 2022, it featured the cast speaking in the Comanche language with English subtitles. Director Dan Trachtenberg gave an interview with SlashFilm the same day, explaining that they struggled for a while with “The Hunt for Red October thing”, where the crew of a Russian submarine were introduced speaking Russian but the film then transitions to portraying them speaking English for the benefit of the audience – they considered doing something similar at first, starting with the cast speaking Comanche but then switching to English, but ultimately felt it didn’t really work.

Instead, Trachtenberg explained the film was shot in English and Comanche, with the entire cast performing an alternate all-Comanche dub of the film. Because the film is being released through Hulu, audiences can pick which language version they watch on the streaming service.”

Source : 20th Century Studios

