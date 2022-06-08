Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life launched globally

Samsung has announced that it is launching its SmartThings Home Life globally and it is also launching an updated version of its Family Hub.

Samsung will be launching its SmartThings Home Life in 97 countries from this month and you can find out more details below.

The service is a new addition to the SmartThings app1, 2 that provides centralized and integrated control over your Samsung appliances.3 Connecting the convenience of six SmartThings services (SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care and Home Care),4, 5 SmartThings Home Life expands the quality of your life at home and puts you in control, all from your smartphone. In the SmartThings app, simply tap the “Life” tab to navigate to SmartThings Home to unlock a new level of home connectivity. With 270 global partners and the ability to integrate with thousands of devices, SmartThings is currently enjoyed by close to a quarter of a billion registered users.6 What’s more, Samsung’s updated Family Hub™, available in July, further adds to an expansion of experience at home with its new AI features that add convenience to your daily routine.

“Our goal is to harness connectivity between smart devices to enrich and streamline everyday routines,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of IoT Business group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “The global launch of SmartThings Home Life will expand our services and empower users everywhere to focus less on their daily tasks and more on living in each moment.”

You can find out more details about the updated Family Hub and the new SmartThings Home Life over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

