Whack-it brass mini hammer is perfect for those small hard to reach areas

Sometimes it’s not necessary to use a large handled hammer to tap small objects into place or repair items that might need precision assistance craftsman Lance based in Fairfield California has created an alternative in the form of the Whack-it brass mini hammer. Designed to be used with great precision in those hard to places the mini hammer is available in two sizes small and large measuring 1.5″ x 0.75 of an inch and 2″ x 1″ respectively. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $22 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates).

“My name is Lance Barnett. I’m a machinist, fabricator, welder, FAA certified aircraft mechanic and pilot from California (don’t hold it against me), and owner of Barnett Prototyping. Trying to drive a small nail, push in a thumb tack or tap on something that is hard to access? Sometimes a normal sized hammer just gets in the way. I created the Brass Whack-It for those times when smaller is better. Hand crafted from non-marring corrosion resistant Naval Brass. “

If the Whack-it crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Whack-it mini brass hammer project play the promotional video below.

“I make all of my products in my small shop by myself, no overseas outsourcing! I am committed to making sure you are pleased with the quality of my products. If for any reason you are not 100% satisfied with the Brass Whack-it simply return it for a full refund, no questions asked. As with most of the small operations here on Kickstarter its all about material costs. Most metal suppliers and other material brokers offer substantial discounts as the order volume gets larger. Quite simply the more material I can bulk order the cheaper I can offer my products. I already have the equipment and a reliable supplier for the materials to make these a reality.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the mini brass hammer, jump over to the official Whack-it crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

