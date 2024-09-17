A Look at iPadOS 18: What’s New

iPadOS 18 brings a wealth of new features and improvements to the iPad, focusing on enhanced customization options, app updates, and system-level enhancements. While some may argue that the release lacks groundbreaking iPad-specific features, it still delivers a significant update that improves the overall user experience. The video below gives us a detailed look at the new features in iPadOS 18.

Compatibility Changes

It’s important to note that the sixth generation iPad, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and second generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro are no longer supported by iPadOS 18. This change in compatibility may affect users who rely on these older models.

System-Level Features

iPadOS 18 introduces several system-level features that provide users with greater control and flexibility over their devices.

Enhanced Customization Options

One of the standout features of iPadOS 18 is the increased flexibility for app icon placement on the home screen. Users now have the ability to arrange their app icons with greater precision and control. Additionally, new theming options for app icons have been introduced, including dark mode and color tinting, allowing users to personalize their device’s appearance further. The update also offers the choice between small and large app icons, catering to individual preferences.

Improved Widget Functionality

Widgets have received a notable upgrade in iPadOS 18. Users can now resize widgets directly on the home screen, providing a more seamless and intuitive customization experience. This enhancement allows for better optimization of screen real estate and improved usability.

Biometric Protection for Apps

iPadOS 18 introduces a new layer of security with the ability to protect individual apps using Face ID or Touch ID. This feature ensures that sensitive information within specific apps remains secure. Furthermore, users have the option to hide apps entirely, requiring biometric authentication to access them, adding an extra level of privacy.

Redesigned Control Center

The Control Center has undergone a redesign, featuring a refreshed interface with color and pagination. Users can now customize the controls available in the Control Center, including the ability to add controls for third-party apps. This enhancement provides quicker access to frequently used settings and functions.

Customizable Tab Bars

iPadOS 18 allows apps to offer customizable tab bars, giving users more control over their interface. This feature enables a tailored experience within individual apps, allowing users to prioritize and organize their content according to their preferences.

Enhanced Document Browser UI

The Document Browser UI has been redesigned specifically for document-based apps, streamlining navigation and improving overall usability. This update makes it easier for users to manage and access their documents within compatible apps.

Game Mode for Optimized Performance

iPadOS 18 introduces a dedicated Game Mode that optimizes system resources for gaming. When activated, Game Mode prioritizes gaming performance, ensuring a smoother and more responsive experience. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who frequently engage in gaming on their iPads.

App Updates

In addition to system-level enhancements, iPadOS 18 brings updates to several native apps, expanding their functionality and usability.

Calculator: The native calculator app now includes basic, scientific, and unit conversion modes, catering to a wider range of mathematical needs. The Math Notes feature introduces handwriting recognition and equation solving capabilities.

Apple Notes: Apple Notes receives a significant update with the introduction of Smart Script , which auto-refines handwriting for improved legibility. The app also introduces collapsible sections, text highlighting, and live text transcription for audio recordings.

Safari: Safari's reader view has been updated to include article summaries and a table of contents, enhancing the reading experience. The new distraction control feature allows users to hide unwanted page elements for a cleaner browsing experience.

Passwords App: iPadOS 18 introduces a standalone Passwords app for managing iCloud Keychain passwords. The app also supports password sharing and provides two-factor authentication management.

Files App: The Files app now offers a compact layout option, allowing users to view more files simultaneously. Additionally, users can choose to keep files downloaded for offline access and format external storage devices directly within the app.

Calendar: The Calendar app now integrates seamlessly with Reminders, allowing users to display and manage tasks directly within the calendar interface.

Remote Support: The new Remote Support feature enables users to use Apple Pencil to annotate and request control during screen sharing sessions, enhancing collaboration and remote assistance capabilities.

Summary

iPadOS 18 delivers a solid update with numerous enhancements and new features. While it may not introduce innovative changes specific to the iPad, it focuses on continued improvement and refinement of the user experience. Features like Smart Script in Apple Notes and the dedicated Game Mode demonstrate Apple’s commitment to enhancing productivity and entertainment on the iPad. It’s worth noting that iPadOS 18, like any new software release, may have some initial bugs and issues that need to be addressed through subsequent updates. However, the overall value and improvements brought by iPadOS 18 make it a worthwhile update for iPad users seeking a more customizable, secure, and feature-rich experience.

Source & Image Credit: SlatePad



