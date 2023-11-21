Deals: Enpass Password Manager 1-Yr subscription, save 37%

In the digital age, the importance of secure passwords cannot be overstated. Yet, remembering complex passwords for multiple accounts can be a daunting task. Enter Enpass, a revolutionary password manager that not only helps you create secure passwords but also stores them in encrypted vaults in your chosen location. Be it iCloud, Google Drive, or OneDrive, Enpass ensures your passwords are always at your fingertips, yet safe from prying eyes.

Unlike other password managers that store user data on a central server, Enpass empowers you by storing data in individual user-chosen locations. This unique feature makes it significantly harder for hackers to access your data. Moreover, with both online and offline syncing and cross-device passkey support, Enpass ensures you have access to your passwords whenever and wherever you need them.

Key Features of Enpass

Unlimited vaults for easy storage and sharing of passwords.

for easy storage and sharing of passwords. Highly customizable with options to create your own templates, categories, and tags.

with options to create your own templates, categories, and tags. Zero-knowledge AES-256 encryption for top-notch security.

for top-notch security. Quick unlock with face or fingerprint for easy access.

with face or fingerprint for easy access. Auto-fill and auto-save functions for a seamless user experience.

for a seamless user experience. Built-in authenticator for added security.

for added security. Password audit and breach monitoring tools to keep you informed about your password health.

to keep you informed about your password health. Compatibility with smartwatches and various browsers for easy access.

Enpass goes beyond just being a password manager. It includes password audit and breach monitoring tools, ensuring you’re always aware of the health of your passwords. With its highly customizable password generator, Enpass checks for weak or compromised passwords and monitors for website breaches, keeping you one step ahead of potential threats.

The system is compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and various Linux distributions. It also allows for easy import from other password managers, making the transition to Enpass a breeze.

Enpass offers an individual plan that includes apps for various operating systems, passkey support, unlimited passwords and items, security alerts for website breaches, and email and forum support. The system has received positive reviews on various platforms, including a 5.0/5 rating on Product Hunt and a 4.6/5 rating on G2.

In conclusion, Enpass is not just a password manager; it’s your personal password guardian. With its unique features and robust security, Enpass is the perfect tool to help you navigate the digital world securely and effortlessly. So why wait? Embrace the power of security with Enpass today.

