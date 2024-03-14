How to Customize App Icons On Your iPhone in iOS 17.4

Customizing your iPhone’s home screen has become an exciting way to personalize your device, especially with the introduction of the iOS 17.4 update. This new update brings subtle yet significant changes to the process of altering app icons, making it essential for users to understand how to navigate these modifications. If you’re wondering how to infuse your personality into your phone’s interface, you’ll be pleased to know that customizing app icons is simpler than ever, the video below from Kayla Le Roux shows us how to customize app icons on the iPhone.

Why Customize?

Customization allows your phone to truly reflect your style and preferences. With the iOS 17.4 update, Apple has streamlined the process, ensuring that users can easily give their home screen a unique makeover. Whether you’re aiming for a cohesive aesthetic or just want to refresh your phone’s look, custom icons can make a substantial difference.

Getting Started

Before diving into the customization process, there are a couple of prerequisites:

Ensure the apps you want to customize are installed on your iPhone.

Have your preferred icons ready. While the presenter of the guide offers a free pack of custom-designed icons, numerous other resources are available online for you to explore.

Step-by-Step Guide Using Shortcuts App

Launch the Shortcuts App: Your journey to a personalized home screen begins here. The Shortcuts app is your toolkit for creating new app icons. Create a New Shortcut: Tap the “+” icon to start. Then, select the “Open App” option to choose the app you wish to customize. Customize the Icon: After selecting the app, you’ll be prompted to add the shortcut to your home screen. Here, you can rename the shortcut and select a new icon. The guide walks you through how to choose a custom image for the icon, ensuring that you create a distinct look for each app. Avoid Common Pitfalls: One crucial tip is to ensure you’re not overwriting an existing shortcut when creating multiple custom icons. Moreover, removing the original app icon from your home screen will prevent duplication, leaving only your new, custom icon visible.

Ensuring a Smooth Customization Experience

Preview Feature : The iOS 17.4 update introduces a preview feature, allowing you to see what the custom icon will look like on your home screen before finalizing. This addition is a game-changer, helping to visualize the end result.

: The iOS 17.4 update introduces a preview feature, allowing you to see what the custom icon will look like on your home screen before finalizing. This addition is a game-changer, helping to visualize the end result. Shortcut Creation: Remember, this method doesn’t replace the app icon but creates a shortcut. This distinction is vital for understanding how your home screen operates post-customization.

Creating a Cohesive Aesthetic

The beauty of customizing your app icons lies in the ability to create a harmonious look that suits your style. Whether you opt for minimalistic icons, vibrant colors, or thematic designs, the process outlined above enables you to transform your home screen into a space that feels uniquely yours.

As you embark on this customization journey, remember that the goal is to enhance your interaction with your iPhone, making it more enjoyable and personalized. The iOS 17.4 update’s slight changes to the customization process are designed to simplify your experience, making it accessible to everyone.

Crafting a Personalized Interface

With these guidelines, customizing your iPhone’s app icons is an exciting and straightforward endeavor. By following the step-by-step instructions and leveraging the tips provided, you can effortlessly create a home screen that reflects your personality and style. Dive into the world of customization and enjoy the process of making your iPhone truly your own.

Source & Image Credit: Kayla Le Roux



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals