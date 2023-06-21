Google Chrome on iPhone and iPad brings updated features

Google has announced that the Google Chrome app for iOS on the iPhone and iPad brings a range of updated features to these devices. This includes improvements for Google Maps and more.

As well as Google Maps there are also updated Google Lens and Google Calendar, you can see more details about these updated features for Google Chrome on iOS below.

Some new and favorite Chrome features are headed to iOS as we continue to bring the best of Google to iPhone and iPad users. On top of recently-launched features like Chrome Actions, check out four updates coming to Chrome on iOS to help you quickly get more done from your browser.

When you see an address in Chrome on iOS, you no longer need to switch apps to look it up on a map. Chrome now uses AI to detect addresses on webpages and, when you press and hold a detected address, you’ll see the option to view it on a mini Google Maps right within Chrome.

Chrome on iOS users can now create Google Calendar events directly in Chrome without having to switch apps or copy information over manually. Just press and hold a detected date, and select the option to add it to your Google Calendar. Chrome will automatically create and populate the calendar event with important details like time, location and description.

You can find out more information about the updated features in Google Chrome for the iPhone and iPad over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, MacRumors



