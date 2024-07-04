Become an iPad Power User: 14 Must-Know Tricks

The iPad is a versatile device that can be used for a wide range of tasks, from browsing the web and checking email to creating art and editing videos. However, many users only scratch the surface of what their iPad is capable of. By learning a few key tips and tricks, you can take your iPad usage to the next level and become a true power user. The video below from Brandon Butch walks us through a range of awesome iPad tips & tricks.

Here are 14 must-know tricks that will help you get the most out of your iPad:

Customize the Control Center: The Control Center provides quick access to frequently used settings and features. By customizing it to include the controls you use most often, you can save time and streamline your workflow. Go to Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls to add shortcuts for apps and functions you rely on regularly.

Master multitasking with Split View and Slide Over: The iPad's multitasking capabilities allow you to work on multiple apps simultaneously, boosting your productivity. Use Split View to run two apps side by side by dragging an app from the Dock to either edge of the screen. Slide Over lets you open a third app in a floating window that can be positioned on either side of the screen. With these features, you can easily reference information, take notes, or copy and paste between apps.

Harness the power of keyboard shortcuts: If you use an external keyboard with your iPad, learning keyboard shortcuts can significantly speed up your workflow. For example, pressing Command + Space opens Spotlight Search, allowing you to quickly locate apps, files, or settings. Other useful shortcuts include Command + Tab to switch between apps and Command + H to return to the Home screen. Take some time to familiarize yourself with these shortcuts and you'll be navigating your iPad like a pro in no time.

Unleash Your Creativity with the Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is a catalyst for artists, designers, and anyone who needs to work with precision on their iPad. But it’s not just for drawing and painting. You can also use the Apple Pencil for tasks like:

Handwriting notes: Apps like Notability and GoodNotes allow you to write and sketch naturally, converting your handwriting to typed text if needed.

Marking up documents and images: Use the Apple Pencil to annotate PDFs, sign documents, or make quick edits to photos and graphics.

Navigating your iPad: The Apple Pencil can be used to tap, swipe, and scroll, providing a more intuitive way to interact with your device.

To get the most out of your Apple Pencil, explore apps that are optimized for it, such as Procreate for digital art and Shapr3D for 3D modeling. These powerful tools unlock the full potential of the Apple Pencil, making it an indispensable accessory for creatives and professionals alike.

Simplify File Management with Drag and Drop and the Files App

Organizing and managing your files is crucial for staying productive on your iPad. Fortunately, iPadOS offers several features that make file management a breeze:

Drag and drop functionality: You can easily move text, images, and files between apps using drag and drop. For example, you can drag a photo from the Photos app into an email you’re composing, or drag a PDF from Safari into the Files app. This intuitive feature simplifies content sharing and streamlines your workflow.

The Files app: This built-in app serves as a central hub for all your documents, whether they're stored locally on your iPad or in cloud services like iCloud, Dropbox, or Google Drive. Use the Files app to browse, organize, and share your files. You can create folders, tag files with colors or labels, and even zip and unzip files directly within the app.

By leveraging drag and drop and the Files app, you’ll be able to keep your documents organized and easily accessible, no matter where you’re working from.

Navigate Your iPad Like a Pro with Gestures and Shortcuts

Mastering gestures and shortcuts is key to using your iPad efficiently. Here are some essential gestures and shortcuts to learn:

Swipe up from the bottom edge: This gesture takes you back to the Home screen from any app.

Swipe left or right along the bottom edge: Use this gesture to quickly switch between your recently used apps.

Pinch with five fingers: This gesture closes the current app and takes you back to the Home screen.

Swipe up with four fingers: This opens the App Switcher, allowing you to see all your open apps and switch between them.

Siri Shortcuts: You can use Siri Shortcuts to automate repetitive tasks, such as sending a message to a specific contact or opening a frequently used app. Create custom shortcuts in the Shortcuts app, then trigger them with a voice command or a tap from the Home screen or Widgets view.

By incorporating these gestures and shortcuts into your daily routine, you’ll be able to navigate your iPad more efficiently and get things done faster.

Optimize Your iPad’s Performance and Battery Life

To ensure your iPad runs smoothly and lasts as long as possible on a single charge, it’s important to optimize its settings and monitor its performance. Here are some tips:

Adjust screen brightness: Lowering your screen brightness can significantly improve battery life. You can manually adjust brightness in the Control Center or enable Auto-Brightness in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size.

Manage background app refresh: Background app refresh allows apps to update their content in the background, which can drain battery life. You can disable this feature entirely or select which apps can refresh in the background in Settings > General > Background App Refresh.

Enable Low Power Mode: When your battery is running low, enable Low Power Mode to extend your iPad's battery life. This feature temporarily reduces background activity and optimizes performance. You can turn it on manually in Settings > Battery or have it activate automatically when your battery drops to a certain percentage.

Monitor battery health: Over time, your iPad's battery capacity may diminish. You can check your battery's health in Settings > Battery > Battery Health. If your battery's maximum capacity has significantly degraded, it may be time to have it serviced or replaced by Apple or an authorized service provider.

By optimizing your iPad’s settings and keeping an eye on its performance, you can ensure it runs efficiently and reliably, even as it ages.

Expand Your Workspace with Sidecar and External Displays

If you need more screen real estate for your work, you can extend your iPad’s display using Sidecar or an external monitor. Here’s how:

Sidecar: If you have a compatible Mac and iPad, you can use Sidecar to turn your iPad into a secondary display for your Mac. This feature is perfect for extending your workspace or using your iPad as a graphics tablet with the Apple Pencil. To use Sidecar, make sure both devices are signed in to the same iCloud account and have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff enabled. Then, click the AirPlay icon in your Mac’s menu bar and select your iPad.

External displays: You can connect your iPad to an external monitor using a compatible adapter, such as the USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. This allows you to mirror your iPad's display or extend it, giving you more room to work. Some apps, like Procreate and LumaFusion, even offer dedicated interfaces for external displays, providing a more desktop-like experience.

By expanding your iPad’s display with Sidecar or an external monitor, you can create a more comfortable and efficient workspace, especially when working on complex projects or multitasking.

Customize Your Browsing Experience with Safari

Safari is a powerful and versatile web browser that offers many features to enhance your browsing experience on the iPad. Here are some tips for customizing Safari:

Change your default search engine: If you prefer a search engine other than Google, you can change your default in Settings > Safari > Search Engine. Options include Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo.

Enable Reader Mode: Reader Mode strips away ads and distractions, presenting articles in a clean, easy-to-read format. To enable Reader Mode for a specific article, tap the AA icon in the address bar and select Show Reader View. You can also set Safari to automatically use Reader Mode for individual websites or all compatible sites in Settings > Safari > Reader.

Customize start page: Safari's start page can be customized to include your favorite websites, frequently visited sites, or even a custom background image. To customize the start page, open a new tab and tap the Edit button at the bottom of the screen.

Manage tabs and bookmarks: Safari allows you to easily manage your open tabs and bookmarks. To view all your open tabs, tap the Tabs icon (two squares) in the top right corner. From here, you can close tabs, rearrange them, or add them to a bookmarks folder. To access your bookmarks, tap the Bookmarks icon (open book) next to the address bar.

By tailoring Safari to your preferences, you can enjoy a more personalized and efficient browsing experience on your iPad.

Make Your iPad Accessible with Built-In Features

Apple has built a wide range of accessibility features into iPadOS, ensuring that users with diverse needs can enjoy using their devices. Here are some key accessibility features to explore:

VoiceOver: This built-in screen reader describes aloud what appears on your iPad’s screen, making navigation possible for users with visual impairments. Enable VoiceOver in Settings > Accessibility > VoiceOver, then use gestures to navigate and interact with your device.

Magnifier: This feature turns your iPad's camera into a magnifying glass, allowing you to zoom in on objects in the real world. Enable Magnifier in Settings > Accessibility > Magnifier, then use the camera to magnify text, objects, or surroundings.

AssistiveTouch: AssistiveTouch is designed for users who have difficulty touching the screen or pressing buttons. It provides an alternative way to perform gestures, access the Home screen, and more. Enable AssistiveTouch in Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch, then customize the menu to include the actions you use most.

Guided Access: This feature limits your iPad to a single app and allows you to control which features are available, making it ideal for users with attention or sensory challenges. Enable Guided Access in Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access, then triple-click the Home button to start a Guided Access session.

By exploring and customizing these accessibility features, you can ensure that your iPad is set up to meet your individual needs and preferences.

Summary

The iPad is a powerful and versatile device that can be customized to suit a wide range of needs and workflows. By mastering these 14 essential tips and tricks, you’ll be able to unlock the full potential of your iPad and become a true power user. From multitasking and file management to accessibility and performance optimization, these strategies will help you work more efficiently, stay organized, and enjoy a more personalized iPad experience. As you incorporate these techniques into your daily routine, you’ll discover new ways to use your iPad for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. So dive in, explore, and make the most of your iPad’s incredible capabilities.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



