How to edit PDF files on Mac for free

If you need to edit a PDF file but would rather not part with your hard earned cash and purchase a third-party app. If you are using an Apple Mac computer you’ll be pleased to know that there are already integrated editing features within macOS that you can use for free. Before diving into the specifics of editing PDF files, it’s important to understand the technology of PDFs. Designed as a portable document format by Adobe Systems, PDFs ensure that documents appear the same across different devices and platforms. Editing them, therefore, requires tools that can handle their fixed layout while allowing for modifications.

For many Mac users, editing PDF files can seem like a task that requires specialized software. However, macOS features a powerful, yet often forgotten tool that can significantly simplify this process called Quick Look. Unlike Preview, which is widely known for its ability to handle a variety of editing tasks for images and PDFs, Quick Look provides a quick and easy way to view and perform minor edits on files without fully opening them.

Editing a PDF for free on Mac using Quick Look

With macOS Mojave’s update, Apple significantly enhanced the PDF editing capabilities directly from the Finder or desktop using Quick Look, alongside the well-established Preview application. This guide integrates the new functionalities introduced with Mojave and provides a step-by-step approach to editing PDFs using both Quick Look and Preview, ensuring a seamless and productive experience on your Mac.

Editing PDFs with Quick Look

Quick Look has evolved into a robust tool for previewing and editing documents without the need to open them in their associated applications. Here’s how to leverage Quick Look for editing PDF files:

Locate the PDF: Navigate to the PDF file you wish to edit, which can be found in Finder or on your desktop. Activate Quick Look: Select the PDF file and press the spacebar. A preview of the file will appear on your screen. Access Editing Tools: In the top right corner of the Quick Look preview, you’ll find a pencil icon. Clicking on this icon reveals the editing toolbar. Edit the PDF: The toolbar includes various tools such as a drawing tool, shapes, and importantly, a text tool (marked with a “T” in a box). Select the text tool to add new text to the PDF.

Upon selecting the text tool, a text box with “Text” placeholder appears. You can position this box anywhere on the document and type in your desired text.

By default, the text might appear in red. To change its appearance, use the drop-down menus to adjust the color, font, and size of your text.

Some PDF forms are designed for easier input, with text boxes and check boxes that automatically appear where needed. Finalize Your Edits: Once your edits are complete, click on “Done” to save the changes. You can now share the edited PDF as required.

Utilizing Preview for Advanced Edits

While Quick Look offers convenience for quick edits, Preview remains the powerhouse for more detailed PDF modifications on Mac:

Open with Preview: Right-click your PDF file and select “Open with > Preview” to access a broader range of editing features. Text and Annotations: Within Preview, you can add or modify text by clicking on the “Text” button in the toolbar. For annotations, Preview’s markup toolkit allows for highlighting, underlining, or striking through text, in addition to adding shapes, notes, and signatures. Merging PDFs: Preview enables you to merge documents by dragging and dropping pages from one PDF to another open in Preview. Image Adjustments: Edit images within a PDF through cropping or adjusting color settings directly in Preview.

Editing PDF files on a Mac doesn’t have to be a complex or costly endeavor. With the built-in Quick Look application and if you need more advanced features using a variety of free third-party tools, you can easily modify documents to suit your needs. Whether you’re merging documents, adding annotations, or simply filling out a form, the tools provided within macOS offer a robust solution for most PDF editing tasks. By following the tips and advice outlined in this guide, you can navigate the process with confidence and ease, ensuring your documents are exactly as you need them to be.

Third-party Applications

While Preview covers a wide range of editing needs, some users might seek features beyond its scope. Fortunately, the Mac App Store and other sources offer free software with extended capabilities.



