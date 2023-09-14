Growing Biohybrid interactive devices with bio-fabrication and bio-assembling

The realm of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) is witnessing a paradigm shift with the advent of living bio-materials. These materials are being harnessed to fabricate objects through a process of growth, marking a significant departure from traditional manufacturing methods. However, the integration of electronics to make these objects interactive remains a formidable challenge. This article delves into the exploration of the fabrication design space of Biohybrid Interactive Devices, a novel concept that merges electronic components and living organisms to create interactive devices.

Biohybrid Interactive Devices represent a new frontier in HCI, where the boundaries between the digital and biological worlds blur. The exploration of this concept is centered around bacterial cellulose, a growable biomaterial that shares similarities with animal tissue in terms of flexibility and structural integrity. The research outlines a fabrication framework that takes into account the life cycle phases of the biomaterials, thereby ensuring a sustainable approach to the creation of these devices.

Growing Biohybrid interactive devices

The fabrication techniques introduced in this research are groundbreaking. They involve embedding conductive elements, sensors, and output components through a combination of biological and digital processes. This innovative approach allows for the creation of tangible, wearable, and shape-changing interfaces, thereby expanding the possibilities of HCI.

The combinatory aspect of the framework is demonstrated through the realization of three prototypes. These include a shoulder-worn accessory that visually conveys the user’s emotions and a gamepad with an embedded multi-touch matrix and capacitive touch buttons. These prototypes serve as tangible proof of the potential of Biohybrid Interactive Devices, showcasing the possibilities of integrating traditional electronics with living organisms.

However, the research also highlights the limitations of this approach. The bacterial cellulose used in the prototypes experienced degradation caused by the electronic components and the heat they generate. This presents a significant challenge to the long-term stability and viability of Biohybrid Interactive Devices. Growth and stabilization techniques were developed to enable the biomaterial to remain stable for a useful amount of time, but further research is needed to overcome this hurdle.

The field of bionics, which involves engineering systems that integrate biological structures, is ripe with potential. The research into Biohybrid Interactive Devices represents a significant step forward in this field. By embedding traditional electronics in bacterial cellulose, the research aims to develop viable and practical HCI devices that can revolutionize the way we interact with technology.

The implications of this research for biohybrid systems in HCI are profound. It opens up a new avenue for the creation of interactive devices, one that is centered on sustainability and the integration of living organisms. However, the challenges posed by the degradation of the bacterial cellulose underline the need for further research and development in this area.

The exploration of the fabrication design space of Biohybrid Interactive Devices represents a significant advancement in the field of HCI. The integration of living organisms with electronic components opens up a world of possibilities for the creation of interactive devices. However, the challenges posed by the degradation of the bacterial cellulose highlight the need for further research to ensure the long-term viability of these devices. The future of HCI may well lie in the successful integration of the digital and biological worlds, and Biohybrid Interactive Devices represent a promising step in that direction.

