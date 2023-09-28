ChatGPT web browsing returns providing access to up-to-date information

The world of artificial intelligence has seen a significant development with the reintroduction of the “browse with Bing” feature in ChatGPT by OpenAI. This feature, which was temporarily disabled on July 3, 2023, is now rolling back out to ChatGPT Plus users. The decision to disable the feature was made when OpenAI discovered that browsing results could occasionally display content in ways that were not intended. For instance, if a user specifically asked for a URL’s full text, the system might inadvertently fulfill this request. To address this issue, OpenAI temporarily disabled the browsing feature while a fix was being developed.

The fix has now been successfully implemented, and OpenAI has once again started providing Internet access through ChatGPT. This means that ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide users with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021.

ChatGPT web browsing returns

“Browse is rolling out to all ChatGPT Plus users. ChatGPT can now browse the internet to provide you with current and authoritative information, complete with direct links to sources. It is no longer limited to data before September 2021. “

To try out the reintroduced feature, users need to enable Browse in their beta features setting. This can be done by clicking on ‘Profile & Settings’, selecting ‘Beta features’, toggling on ‘Browse with Bing’, and choosing Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4.

The reintroduction of the ‘browse with Bing’ feature in ChatGPT marks a significant step forward in the field of artificial intelligence. This feature allows users to browse the web and access real-time data. It can be activated by opening the sidebar, selecting settings in beta, going to Beta features, and activating ‘browse with Bing’.

The feature was previously discontinued due to issues but has now been improved and reintroduced. Users can ask ChatGPT to provide opinions on various topics, such as the top 10 most groundbreaking AI stories of 2023, and the tool will provide relevant information and sources.

The ‘browse with Bing’ feature allows users to provide links to ChatGPT, which can then analyze the website and answer questions about it. This feature allows users to access relevant information and provides a range of use cases thanks to its Internet connection.

The reintroduction of the ‘browse with Bing’ feature in ChatGPT by OpenAI is a significant development in the field of artificial intelligence. It not only allows users to access real-time data but also provides them with the ability to ask ChatGPT to provide opinions on various topics. The feature has been improved and reintroduced, and it is expected to provide a more comprehensive and efficient user experience.



