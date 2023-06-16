What is ChatGPT Plus?

Anyone who has been exploring the free version of the new artificial intelligence tool provided and developed by OpenAI might be interested in knowing more about advancing to the next stage. ChatGPT Plus is a premium subscription service for OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Aimed at ensuring seamless accessibility and optimized user experience, this service offers a range of advantages such as reduced latency in response times and first access to new and updated features. The introduction of ChatGPT Plus has been a strategic move by OpenAI, as the revenue generated from subscriptions aids in maintaining the availability of free access to ChatGPT for a broader audience.

ChatGPT Plus subscription

For those wondering how to manage their subscription, you will be pleased to know that OpenAI has made the process straightforward and user-friendly. Subscribers have the option to cancel their subscription at any time by following these simple steps:

Navigate to ‘My Account’

Select ‘Manage my subscription’

Choose ‘Cancel Plan’ on the Stripe checkout page

It’s important to note that your cancellation will come into effect after the next billing date. To avoid charges for the upcoming billing period, ensure you cancel at least a day before the next billing date. The subscription fees are, however, non-refundable.

Benefits of Plus

General access to ChatGPT, even during peak times

Faster response times

Priority access to new features and improvements

Refunds and Tax exemptions

If you are a resident of the EU, UK, or Turkey, and would like to cancel your subscription within 14 days of purchase, you’re in luck! OpenAI offers a refund option. To request a refund, engage with the chat widget in the Help Center, and select ‘Billing’, followed by ‘I need a refund’.

For those seeking a VAT tax refund, simply follow the steps below:

Initiate a chat via the widget in the Help Center

Select ‘Billing’ and then ‘VAT exemption request’

Do remember to include your billing details, including your name, email, and billing address, to expedite the request process.

How do I cancel a ChatGPT subscription?

OpenAI maintains strict adherence to its Terms of Use. If a user’s account is terminated due to any violation of these terms, the user is still obligated to settle any outstanding fees. It’s worth noting that no refunds are provided for any remaining credit or pre-paid service.

In terms of billing, invoices for ChatGPT Plus are emailed to the subscriber’s registered email address. Additionally, these invoices can be accessed anytime under ‘My Account’ and ‘Manage my subscription’.

As of now, the sole method of payment accepted for ChatGPT Plus is credit card. OpenAI also prioritizes data security and maintains a commitment to safe and responsible AI usage. To this end, it may review user conversations to enhance its systems and ensure adherence to safety requirements and policies.

What does ChatGPT cost?

If you are wondering how the ChatGPT API and ChatGPT Plus subscription are related, you should know that they are billed separately. The API has its own pricing structure, and it is not available for free. On the other hand, a subscription to ChatGPT Plus, which is priced at $20 per month, is exclusive to usage on chat.openai.com.

ChatGPT Plus is a thoughtfully designed service that not only enhances the user experience but also supports the availability of free access to ChatGPT. With easy subscription management, clear billing processes, and strong data security measures, it is indeed a valuable offering in the realm of AI-based chat services. If you require further assistance or help with your ChatGPT account or subscription jump over to the official OpenAI support site.



