How to use ChatGPT to fully automate your content creation and social media workflows

If you would like to harness the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT to help automate your content creation and social media workflow this quick guide will take you through a process created by Michael Borman. Who has kindly shared insight into how he created a ChatGPT-4 powered system that uses AI tools and combines them with services such as Make, Airtable, Google sheets, WordPress and more.

The process of content creation and posting for personal or business use has become a critical aspect of online presence. However, this process can be time-consuming and expensive, especially when it involves posting content to major platforms such as Medium, WordPress, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The good news is that advancements in technology, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), have made it possible to automate this process, thereby saving time and resources. This article will delve into how AI tools can be used to fully automate your content creation and social media workflow.

The first step in automating content creation involves the use of AI for research. A state-of-the-art AI agent can be used to conduct research on a variety of topics, ensuring that the content stays fresh and up-to-date. This AI agent can be hosted on platforms like Make, which also initiates the automation process by creating a new row in Airtable, a cloud-based software that stores all content and links to posts.

The AI agent then grabs a topic from a Google Sheets document containing over 100 different content topics. This is a crucial step as it allows for a wide range of topics to be covered, thereby ensuring that the content remains diverse and engaging. Once the topic has been selected, the AI agent conducts research and returns a condensed set of information from multiple web pages. This information forms the basis of the content to be created.

The next step involves the use of Generative Pre-trained Transformer 4 (GPT-4), a language prediction model, for blog generation. A series of ChatGPT-4 calls are used to generate the blog post, including the title, schema, slug, and tags. This process ensures that the content is not only informative but also well-structured and SEO-friendly.

Once the content has been created, it is then posted to WordPress, with summaries posted on LinkedIn, Medium, and Twitter. This multi-platform approach ensures that the content reaches a wide audience, thereby increasing its visibility and impact. The URLs of these posts are then sent back to Airtable for future reference.

In addition to text, images also play a crucial role in content creation. The system incorporates a mid-journey API to automate the image generation process. This API generates images for the blog, which are then stored back into Airtable. This ensures that the content is not only informative but also visually appealing.

The automation process also includes a review and confirmation process before posting. This is a crucial step as it ensures that the content is error-free and meets the required standards. Tools like Zapier and Make can be used for this purpose, allowing for partial automation of the review process.

The system can be set to run automatically, generating new content daily. It can also be set to run multiple times a day, generating multiple blog posts. This flexibility allows for a steady stream of fresh content, which is crucial for maintaining an active online presence.

The use of AI tools for automating content creation and social media workflow can be a game-changer for businesses and individuals alike. It not only saves time and resources but also ensures that the content is diverse, engaging, and up-to-date. With tools like Zapier, Make, Airtable, Google Sheets, and OpenAI’s GPT-4, the process of content creation and posting can be fully automated, allowing you to focus on other important aspects of your business or personal life.

