8 Awesome iPad Tips and Tricks

Unlocking the full potential of your iPad involves more than just swiping and tapping through its sleek interface. Beyond the basics, there exists a treasure trove of lesser-known features designed to enhance your user experience. Whether you’re a seasoned iPad aficionado or new to its world, you will be pleased to know that these tips and tricks can significantly boost your productivity and enjoyment. Here we have an awesome video from Proper Honest Tech that shows us eight transformative iPad secrets, offering a detailed guide to harnessing its capabilities for both personal and professional use.

1. Mastering the iPad Keyboard

The iPad’s keyboard harbors a wealth of shortcuts and hidden gems. From adjusting the keyboard size for comfort to utilizing the floating keyboard for swipe typing, these features are tailored to streamline your typing experience. You might be intrigued by the ability to access alternative key options with a simple swipe down on keys. For those who find the standard layout cumbersome, the split keyboard feature, although not available on iPad Pro models, can be a game-changer. Enabling or disabling these features allows you to customize your typing experience to fit your needs perfectly.

2. Guided Access for Focused Use

Guided access is a godsend for those moments when you need to restrict your iPad to a single app. Ideal for parents wishing to control their child’s screen time or for securing the iPad in public spaces, this feature limits device use to the app of your choice. Setting up guided access is straightforward, ensuring that your iPad stays focused on the task at hand.

3. Accessibility Shortcuts and Assistive Touch

Customizing your iPad to meet individual needs is made easier with accessibility shortcuts. By tripling tap the top button, you can activate a variety of shortcuts, including Assistive Touch. This feature provides quick access to functions that might otherwise require multiple steps, enhancing the iPad’s usability for everyone.

4. NordPass for Enhanced Business Security

In today’s digital age, securing your online presence is paramount. NordPass offers a robust solution for managing passwords, emphasizing secure practices and safe credential sharing within teams. For businesses, this means heightened security and streamlined access to essential online resources.

5. Scanning Documents into PDFs

Transforming physical documents into digital files is a breeze with the iPad’s Files app. This feature allows you to scan documents directly into PDF format, making it easier than ever to store and share important paperwork. Whether you’re organizing your personal records or digitizing business documents, this tool is incredibly efficient.

6. Multitasking with Split View and Slide Over

The iPad’s multitasking capabilities are a testament to its versatility. With Split View, you can work with two apps side by side, doubling your productivity. Slide Over allows you to access additional apps without leaving your current screen. And for those who frequently work with multiple windows of the same app, the shelf feature offers a convenient way to manage them.

7. Efficient Screenshot Taking and Editing

Taking screenshots on the iPad is a common task, made even easier with a host of editing tools. These include options for creating perfect shapes, selecting and moving objects, and using the object eraser for clean adjustments. These features ensure that your screenshots are not just captures but works of art.

8. Connecting External Devices

Expanding the iPad’s functionality is simple with support for external webcams and Bluetooth devices. Whether you’re enhancing your video call setup, typing on a physical keyboard, or diving into gaming with a controller, these connectivity options transform your iPad into a versatile hub for all your needs.

Harnessing the iPad’s full potential requires a blend of curiosity and knowledge. These eight tips and tricks are just the beginning of what’s possible, opening up new avenues for creativity and efficiency. As you explore these features, you’ll discover even more ways to tailor the iPad experience to fit your lifestyle, making every interaction with your device both enjoyable and productive.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



