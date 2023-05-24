12 Unlocking Hidden Features: Lesser-Known Tips and Tricks for Apple Users

Unlock the full potential of your pricey iPhone with these little-known features. From iPhone tips to hacks, and everything in between – we’ve got you covered! Here are our top picks for making your life easier, while making the most out of your Apple device. Here are secret iPhone tricks that you will definitely need.

#1 Scheduled dark mode

Automatically switch to Dark Mode on your iOS device by following these simple steps: Go to Settings and select Display & Brightness. Then, under Appearance, choose Options and set a schedule for Dark Mode. Enjoy a more comfortable and stylish viewing experience.

#2 Customize your iOS Control Center

Are you tired of fumbling through your iPhone to find the app you need? Well, there’s an easy solution – customize your Control Center! Adding your most used widgets to the Control Center allows you to easily access them with a simple swipe down, even when your phone is locked. No more wasting time digging through folders! Music Recognition is one of the most popular widgets, perfect for identifying songs on the go. Want to customize the Control Center for yourself? Head to Settings, then Control Center, and add any controls you’ll need immediately. It’s that simple!

#3 Change your default browser

Discover the exciting new feature of iOS 14/iPadOS 14 that allows you to set Gmail/Outlook or any other supported email app as your default option. Simply navigate to your Settings app, select Gmail/Outlook, then Default Mail app, and choose your preferred app. Stay connected seamlessly and with ease.

#4 Use back tap

With Back Tap enabled on your iPhone, you can assign various functions to double and triple finger taps on the back of your phone, like gestures on a trackpad. For instance, I use Double Tap for my Torch and Triple Tap for my Camera, both incredibly useful when accessing the lock screen icons or Control Center at odd angles. You can assign a range of time-saving and accessibility functions and combine them with Shortcuts for even more customization. To enable Back Tap on your iPhone, visit the Accessibility menu or follow our step-by-step guide.

#5 Drag and drop on iPhone

Select multiple images at once by bundling them together in the Photos app. Simply drag one image slightly and then touch each additional image you want to include. Once you’ve selected all desired images, swipe up with a second finger to transition to the home screen. From there, easily switch to other apps like Pages and drop your bundle of photos. It’s that simple!

#6 Use the Hidden Trackpad

Discover a hidden feature on your virtual keyboard! To utilize the trackpad, long press the spacebar until the keyboard disappears and transforms into a trackpad. It’s perfect for quickly moving your cursor through your written text. And here’s the secret: you can select text too! Simply tap the trackpad with another finger.

#7 Deleting a symbol in the calculator

Did you know you don’t have to start over when you input the wrong number into the Calculator app? Contrary to popular belief, simply swipe left or right across the number display to erase the last number you typed. You can repeat this action for multiple numbers until you get it right. Save time and avoid frustration with this simple trick.

#8 Turn on the document scanner in the camera

Scanning physical pages to digitize documents used to require a specialized machine. However, with iOS, you can now convert physical text into a digital format using your iPhone’s camera. This is particularly useful when you want to quickly capture a quote from a textbook for your notes app. To get started, open the app you want to scan text into and tap and hold in the text-entry area. You will then see a scanner icon and “Scan Text” appear. For a step-by-step guide, refer to our instructions on how to scan text on your iPhone.

#9 Find useful shortcuts

Find endless shortcuts on the Shortcuts app’s Gallery tab. Browse Apple and third-party app shortcuts categorized by popular use cases such as Photography, Essentials, Featured, and many more for easy access to your most-used actions.

#10 Use codes to unlock iPhone features

Discover the secret codes that can unleash the hidden power of your iPhone. From concealing your number to accessing field test data on your cellular connection, there’s a whole range of capabilities you never knew existed. Access these codes easily by opening your Phone app, heading to the Keypad, and dialing them in. Our comprehensive guide to iPhone hidden codes will give you all the information you need.

#11 Text replacements

Customize keyboard shortcuts on your iPhone by setting up phrases in “Text Replacement” under “Keyboard” in the “General” settings. Save time typing frequently used phrases, such as “omw,” which will automatically expand to “On my way!”

#12 Use your flash for notifications

Did you know iPhone users can also have LED notification lights? It’s a little-known accessibility feature that flashes your iPhone’s LED flash for alerts such as messages and notifications. While it’s not a customization feature, it’s a great visual accessibility tool and is especially useful in the dark or when in silent mode. To enable this feature, go to “Accessibility” in your settings, then “Audio/Visual,” and toggle on “LED Flash for Alerts.” Make sure you never miss an important notification again – check out our guide on how to turn it on!

Conclusion

Whether you’re a new or experienced iPhone user, these tips and tricks can help you get the most out of your device. From discovering hidden features to enhancing usability, follow this guide to unlock the full potential of your phone. With just a few simple tweaks, you’ll be able to make the most of your iPhone experience!



