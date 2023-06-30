Multi-platform universal games controller $49

If you are searching for one games controller that can be used on all your systems from mobile phones to consoles. It might be worth your while checking out the Kickstarter campaign for the strangely named Binbok. Featuring six axis motion sensing, triple mode connectivity and of course RGB lighting effects the games controller is compatible with PC, Switch, Android and iOS.”

Featuring interchangeable joysticks, rechargeable battery, adjustable vibration settings and ALPS joysticks the universal games controller can be used across a wide variety of different platforms. Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $49 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The 2.4G dongle offers a stable, low-latency wireless connection with the conven ience of Bluetooth connectivity. It allows players to move reely, enhancing the convenience and playability of games. Additionally, the USB wired connection provides instant plug-and-play functionality and ensures superior real-time performance.”

Universal games controller

“Designed for shooting games, the six-axis sensor-aided shooting mode allows for more precis control of the game’s perspective through motion sensing, enhancing the game’s experience and playability. The replaceable rechargeable battery pack features a high-capacity 1000mA/H battery and is compatible with AA batteries. It requires 4 hours to fully charge and provides a playtime of 10-14 hours. The inclusion of a power-on intelligent sleep/wake-up function significantly enhances battery usage efficiency, resulting in extended gaming sessions.”

Assuming that the Binbok funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Binbok multi-platform games controller project explore the promotional video below.

“Four programmable keys can help players freely set combination keys, enabling one-button release of big moves in fighting games and improving the game’s experience. The use of Hall linear inductive trigger keys can improve accuracy, lifespan, and reaction speed, meeting players’ operational experience requirements. Suitable for different scenes in FPS and racing games, high joystick for precise control (aiming, car turning), medium joystick for versatility, and small joystick for quick operation control (quick turning, running). (Two for each of high, medium, and low.)”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the multi-platform games controller, jump over to the official Binbok crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



