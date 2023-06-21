Mudix outdoor portable projector with removable battery pack

Mudix is a unique outdoor projector which is equipped with a removable battery pack that can provide up to 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge. Even with its compact size the portable projector supports 4K with a 1080p native resolution and can create an image up to 180 inches in size. The outdoor portable projector has launched via Indiegogo and features a 1500 lumen bulb capable of providing over 30,000 hours of projection say it’s creators.

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $269 or £210 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Get ready to elevate your outdoor entertainment game with our portable projector! With its 1080p physical resolution and 4K HD video playback capabilities, you can enjoy stunning cinematic experiences with high-resolution color reproduction and cinematic PQ picture quality tuning.

With our wireless and portable projector, you can now enjoy uninterrupted entertainment with its 250Wh removable long-life battery. Each battery lasts for up to 4.5 hours and can play approximately three movies and 40 songs on a single charge. You can also extend the playing time by replacing the batteries without having to plug in the wires. “

“With Mudix, you have the freedom to enjoy music, movies, and games 24/7, anywhere you go, be it at home, in the mountains, in the forest, by the stream, or on the road. Additionally, the power dock’s magnetic connection ensures an automatic and expedient connection to the projector, allowing for a hassle-free setup and uninterrupted entertainment experience.”

If the Mudix campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Mudix outdoor projector project watch the promotional video below.

“You can now enjoy big-screen entertainment anytime and anywhere, without the hassle of carrying around a heavy load. Its lightweight and cordless design allows you to easily carry it with one hand and set it up wherever you go. No more moving a projector to avoid smoke during a backyard party or compromising your outdoor adventure due to heavy equipment. Mudix’s portability provides a hassle-free and comfortable entertainment experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the outdoor projector, jump over to the official Mudix crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



