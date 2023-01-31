UltiMaker S7 desktop 3D printer unveiled

UltiMaker has this week launched its latest flagship S-Series 3D printer in the form of the UltiMaker S7. Building on the designs and technology used to create the award-winning S-Series printers the latest desktop 3D printer brings with it a range of new features designed to provide an easy-to-use yet reliable 3D printing solution. The UltiMaker S7 3D printer also features a new flexible build plate together with Air Manager system which is capable of filtering out up to 95% of UFPs as well as improving temperature regulation.

The S7 will be compatible with the UltiMaker ecosystem of over 200 materials and offers seamless integration with industry-leading software, UltiMaker Cura, easy printing with the widest range of materials on the market, and support dedicated to customer success. “Of all the ecosystems that are available, the UltiMaker ecosystem is the most comprehensive,” states Taylor.”

UltiMaker S7 3D printer

“The UltiMaker S7 is a fantastic addition to our S-Series of printers. As more customers are using 3D printing to grow and innovate their business, our goal is to provide them with a complete solution to be successful. With the new S7, customers can be setup and running in minutes: managing printers, users, and designs with our Digital Factory software, improving their 3D printing knowledge with e-learning courses on the UltiMaker Academy, and choosing from hundreds of materials and plugins using the UltiMaker Cura Marketplace. ” explains Nadav Goshen, CEO of UltiMaker

“We took everything our customers love about the award-winning UltiMaker S5… And made it even better. The S7 is packed full of our latest technology, making it easier than ever to build high-quality parts. Skip using glue and remove parts effortlessly with the PEI-coated flexible build plate. 25 magnets and 4 alignment pins allow you to replace it perfectly – reducing the time spent using the UltiMaker S7 and increasing productivity.”

For full specifications, pricing and availability of the new UltiMaker S7 desktop 3D printer jump over to the official product page on the UltiMaker website by following the link below.

Source : UM7





