MakerPi 3D printer with modular extruder system

MakerPi is a new affordable 3D printer launched via Kickstarter which features a modular extruder. The independent dual extruder can be easily modified to mix filaments or print dual filaments simultaneously at high temperatures. The flexible printing system allows you to be more creative with your 3D printing by combining different materials or colors during the printing process.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $398 or £295 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Print multiple 3D filaments simultaneously

“Look around at the 3D printers on the market, and you quickly see their limitations. Traditionally, most 3D printers only do one thing: 3D printing with one material. Limiting our reach to true innovation. No one expected anything else of them, and because of those low expectations, they never really got anywhere. You loaded up a file, you printed it, and then you hoped it turned out the way you wanted it. If it didn’t, of course, there was nothing that you could do about it.”

With the assumption that the MakerPi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the MakerPi project review the promotional video below.

“Rethinking the entire field of 3D printing, we have engineered MakerPi P3 PRO to work via interchangeable modules, each of which can serve a different function. Just like the lens on a camera, the modules on MakerPi P3 PRO open up new realms of possibility in your artistry. We have built our 3D printer to be more than a 3D printer, basing it on our own research and experience. Doing an in-depth analysis of the market, we have created MakerPi P3 PRO for mixed 3D printing – and much, much more.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 3D printer, jump over to the official MakerPi crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

