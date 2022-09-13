SV04 IDEX 3D printer with dual extruders and more only $489

If you are searching for an affordable 3D printer equipped with a wealth of features including dual printing heads, auto levelling and a large 300 x 300 x 400 m print volume it might be worth your while checking out the SV04 IDEX. Currently on offer and priced at $489 offering a considerable discount of the recommended retail price of $559. US residents can bag a bargain and enjoy 3D printing in multiple colors thanks to the dual extrusion technology.

“Independent Dual Extrusion 3D printer enables users to print with two different colors, two different materials, two models at the same time in the same direction or opposite direction. Dual Direct Drive Extruder : the SVO4 3D printer is equipped with dual metal titan extruders which are more capable to produce high quality prints across a vast range of material. 3D Touch Auto—leveling sensor on SVO4 will make adjustments to ensure the bed and nozzle are at an optimum distance throughout the printing, which improves bed adhesion and print quality.”

SV04 IDEX 3D printer specs :

– Extrusion Tech: Independent Dual Direct Drive Metal Extruder (IDEX)

– Build Size: 300mm x 300mm x 400mm

– Build Plate Dimension: 310mm*320mm

– Printer Dimensions: 653mm(L) *625mm(W) *803mm(H)(Include filament holder)

– Package Dimensions: 735mm (L) x 700mm (W) x 290mm (H)

– Net Weight: 15kg

– Layer Resolution: 0.1mm

– Positioning Accuracy: X/Y 0.012mm Z 0.001mm

– Supported Print Materials: PLA, TPU, TPE,HIPS, ABS, PETG, WOOD, PC, PA, PVA, ASA.

– Print Speed: 20~120mm/s(suggested 60mm/s)

– Stock Nozzle Diameter: 0.4 mm

– Operational Extruder Temperature: Max 260ºC

– Operational Hotbed Temperature: Max 100ºC

– Input Formats: .STL, .OBJ, DAE, AMF

– Ambient Operating Temperature:8ºC – 40ºC

– Connectivity: SD Card or Data Cable

– 7 Step Motors: 42-40 Step Motor*1 42-34 Step Motor*4 42-28 *2

LCD touchscreen

“300 x 300 x 400mm build volume makes the SVO4 3D printer one of the best large format independent dual extruded direct drive printer in the market. it also features a 4.3 Inch LCD Touch Screen with an responsive and sensitive touch button, all the modes are clear and easy to use. Two Filament Sensor The filament sensor will remind you to change the filament, no worries about long print anymore. The wheels on the holder help load the filament more smoothly. The 3D printer also features a 32 bit Silent Board Creality V5.2.1 32—bit TMC2209 silent board, provides up to 7 additional drivers, more functions, more stable, super silent. “

Source : SV04 IDEX

