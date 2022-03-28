LUGO G3 professional dual extruder 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $1,669

If you are in the market for a professional dual extruder 3D printer you may be interested in a new piece of kit created by the engineers and designers at LUGOLABS. The LUGO G3 3D printer has been designed to provide users with the most efficient dual extruder currently on the market. Equipped with the latest technologies and a number of unique features the printer is capable of printing multiple materials at the same time and features a dual housing section on the side of the printer to keep your filament in the best condition possible.

Dual extruder 3D printer

“Dual printing lets materials overcome their limits and be a piece of a combined unit. A rigid material, for instance, can combine with a flexible material and become part of a new integrated piece. Plus, oil-free motion pieces can join in a linear motion piece with no need for a bearing. Depending on the combination, much more diverse components can be made.

Until now, dual printing has been quite limited. However, the combination of DCH head and purge-box in LUGO G3 enables multiple parts to combine into a single product in one process.”

If the LUGO G3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the LUGO G3 dual extruder 3D printer project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1699 or £1269 (depending on current exchange rates).

“LUGO G3 is the result of 10 years of FFF printer innovation. we’ve taken the LUGO G3 dual 3D printer through several stages of technologies, including RepRap dual nozzle, compact portability, and high stability single. With the advancements of 3D printers, so to have materials also advanced. A 3D printer with broad availability should accommodate to most materials in the market. PLA, PETG, ABS, ASA, TPU, PA, PC, PP, PE… Carbon fiber reinforced, Glass fiber reinforced… Blended materials – Oil-free, Light-weight, Chemically strong… All these materials with different characteristics are made from a variety of raw materials by lots of companies. LUGOLABS’s “MODS test” 3D models let you easily notice the various characteristics of those materials, while also collecting analytics based on your prints.”

“LUTAN is a new 3D printer filament made from PBT co-polymer. Though there are lots of convenient filaments out there, they have common weaknesses, such as low resistance to heat, making them inconvenient for certain purposes. PLA, for instance, is easy to print and is quite strong, but vulnerable to humidity and heat.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the dual extruder 3D printer, jump over to the official LUGO G3 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

