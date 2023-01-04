Acer SpatialLabs TrueGame offers glasses-free 3D gaming

During CES 2023 this week Acer will be showcasing a major update to its SpatialLabs TrueGame , the glasses-free 3D gaming application, with the addition of a 3D Ultra mode. Created to provide gamers with the ultimate 3D gaming experience says Acer, who will be rolling out the new update towards the end of this month during January 2023.

Acer also making the patialLabs TrueGame update available to the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and the Acer SpatialLabs View display. Check out the promo video below to learn more about what you can expect from the 3D technology.

“Game development is an art form that calls on developers to bring their dreams into amazingly realistic and enchanting 3D worlds. It is an endeavor that requires an enormous investment of time and creativity.” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. “The viewing experiences of today’s gamers are greatly limited with 2D display devices. This changes with SpatialLabs TrueGame as we continue to push the envelope of the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology.”

SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D gaming

“The SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra mode provides a fresh experience of stereoscopic 3D performance to the world of gaming, letting players dive deep into a new realm of 3D entertainment. It utilizes the combination of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring eye-popping 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life. Users can instantly enjoy stereoscopic 3D gaming with a click of a button, as its patented One-click Game Play function allows TrueGame to automatically launch installed games with their pre-configured 3D profiles. With SpatialLabs TrueGame leveraging the information developers include about shaders and 3D geometry in games, the 3D Ultra mode’s addition of a second virtual camera offers a 3D immersion experience unlike any other.”

“Game profiles that support the new TrueGame 3D Ultra mode include the latest AAA titles and a list of popular game titles to be explored. With the ease-of-use of the TrueGame application and the addition of the optimized 3D Ultra profile, 3D enthusiasts can easily enjoy a smoother and wider range of glasses-free stereoscopic 3D effects, specifically developed for each individual game title. TrueGame players and 3D gaming fanatics can also engage with one another on the SpatialLabs Community’s TrueGame forum, an open space where they can express their ideas, share their experiences, and learn from fellow gamers.”

Source : Acer





