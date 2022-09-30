Lenovo ThinkReality VRX virtual reality headset

Lenovo has unveiled its new virtual reality headset designed specifically for enterprise metaverse applications and taking the form of the ThinkReality VRX VR headset. Designed to provide a virtual reality solution for business applications such as employee training and virtual collaboration the headset features four front mounted cameras provide 6DoF tracking together with two full color, high-resolution pass-through cameras.

The ThinkReality VRX headset is powered by the Snapdragon XR platform and applications can be developed using the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform and its OpenXR-based SDK. The ThinkReality VRX will be available to select partners via early access towards the end of 2022 and will officially launch sometime early in 2023. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or specific worldwide availability has been released as yet by Lenovo, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Our customers are looking for reliable, flexible and scalable gateways into the growing Enterprise Metaverse. They need business-class solutions for the new realities of working in hybrid scenarios and virtual environments” said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. “We engineered the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaborating in immersive 3D.”

Lenovo VR headset

“The ThinkReality VRX is supported by its portfolio of XR solutions that includes a cloud software platform to help deploy and manage enterprise applications and content on a global scale, as well as ThinkReality XR Services. The professional XR services provides vendor agnostic, end-to-end, white-glove services to help customers from strategy to delivery. The ThinkReality hardware portfolio also includes the ThinkReality A3, the most versatile augmented reality (AR) smart glasses ever designed for the enterprise.”

Source : Lenovo



