Qualcomm announces the creation of XR Labs

Qualcomm has invested further in XR and the Metaverse, announcing the formation of XR Labs and a XR R&D hub in Europe. The company has opened its Extended Reality (XR) Labs to further improve its augmented and virtual reality community. With a focus on developing XR R&D projects, engineering and key technology development areas such as advanced hand tracking and gesture control, 3D Mapping and SLAM/Localization services, multi-user experiences, and image recognition.

“The new labs in Europe build on Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to make XR accessible to the masses and will be located across six cities in Europe initially, with the intention to add more in the future. The goal is to help design lightweight, sleek headworn glasses and make innovative technology available for developers through Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform to build experiences that will transform everyday consumer, retail, industrial, enterprise, education and healthcare. Qualcomm Technologies is pushing the boundaries and charting its course to everyday use through continued R&D advancements.”

“Enrico Salvatori, Senior Vice President and President, Qualcomm Europe, Inc., says: “The opportunities for XR are significant. Combine that with Europe’s rich R&D and leadership in XR and we see the XR labs in Europe as being a big contributor to XR development worldwide. Brilliant minds are already working at speed to realise our vision of XR and bring a plethora of revolutionary experiences to everyone from consumers, healthcare and industrial. These labs join our already significant R&D presence in Europe.””

“Hugo Swart, VP & GM of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., says: “A new era of spatial computing is upon us and working behind the scenes on a new generation of experiences has been inspirational. Bringing XR to life for consumers and the enterprise is our mission and we are strengthening that commitment with the XR Labs in Europe. These labs will be the key to building out our XR portfolio which encompasses best-in-class platforms, software and innovative technology features and to make it available to all developers helping to build out the metaverse through Snapdragon Spaces. We cannot wait for everyone to see what is next.””

