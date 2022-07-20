MotionInput lets you control your computer with gestures

If you are interested in learning more about how you can control your computer using a variety of voice, facial expressions, hand gestures, eye movements, and larger body motions. You may be interested to know that researchers at the University College London have developed software in the form of MotionInput that allows you to do just this.

Control your computer using gestures

Now in its third generation of development the software is available to download for free for non-commercial purposes from the Touchless Computing website via the link below. Currently the software only supports Windows but the researchers have plans to release versions for macOS, Linux and Android.

“UCL MotionInput v3 is our latest software for Touchless Computing interactions. It is a means of interaction with a PC without the need to touch it, with just a webcam. A user interacts with this software on their PC via gestures with their hands, head, face, full body and their speech. The software analyses interactions and converts them into mouse, keyboard and joypad signals making full use of your existing software. The software was developed by academics and students at University College London’s Department of Computer Science.”

“UCL MotionInput v3.03 Multitouch in the air – use case in education with low-cost computers, TVs and a webcam. Touchless (touch-free) digital whiteboarding and teaching tools such as live captioning, spoken command overrides (click, double click, right click, maximize, start menu etc.) web page navigation and application interaction with Windows apps. Works with Windows 10 and Windows 11. Multitouch in the air mode features developed by Siam Islam and Professor Dean Mohamedally, UCL Computer Science.”

Source : Touchless Computing : Register

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals