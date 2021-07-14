DiCE home automation smart hub uses voice and hand gestures

The developers at DiCEworld have created a new smart hub which can be controlled using the companion application as well as voice commands and hand gestures. The DiCE SMART hub can provide details and show real-time different KPIs, from indoor air quality to household energy consumption, as well as being able to control smart lighting devices and security sensors to expand your home automation system even further.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $173 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates). If the DiCE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the DiCE smart hub project review the promotional video below.

“DiCE SMART enhances your well-being inside your home or office and allows you to manage several environmental monitoring devices. DiCE SMART is the first smart home device that supports a new human machine interface allowing communication through hand gestures and colors. What makes our product unique is the ability to transform complex data into simple and intuitive informations thanks to the language of colors.”

“While DiCEworld was awarded, among the ten best Human Interface companies, at CES 2020 for its multi-sensing technology, offering four possibilities to access information and functions: through colors, gestures, app and voice control. DiCE SMART is the first smart home device entirely designed, conceived, and produced in Italy that combines peculiar design and high technological content.”

“By combining DiCE SMART hub with the AIR sensor, you can check if the air is clean or too damp, when you need to ventilate your home, and to keep mold and VOCs out of your home. For example, mold and VOCs are responsible not only for damage to your personal belongings but also for health problems such as asthma, allergies, and headache.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smart hub home automation system, jump over to the official DiCE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals