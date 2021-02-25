BLUETTI EP500 2,000 watt power station hits Kickstarter next month

Sponsored:

If you are searching for a powerful, fully featured, portable power solution for your home or office, you may be interested to know that BLUETTI will soon be launching a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, for its latest solutions in the form of the BLUETTI EP500 and BLUETTI EP500 Pro portable power stations. Equipped with huge battery packs the professional, portable power stations have been specifically designed to provide you with an array of different power options, from USB to socket connections and are capable of powering anything from a mobile phone to an electric oven. Thanks to the integrated 2,000 Watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter and huge capacity 5,100Wh LiFePO4 battery pack of the BLUETTI EP500. Or the 3,000 Watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter together with additional inputs and a higher rated 2,400W solar charger of the EP500 Pro. Check out the comparison chart below to learn more about the differences between the EP500 and EP500 Pro.

The official BLUETTI EP500 Kickstarter campaign will commence in the middle of next month and pre-orders will start from March 16th 2021 onwards. Offering a chance for you to save up to $1,200 off the recommended retail price, with prices for the BLUETTI EP500 power station starting from just $2,799 for a limited time. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the powerful renewable energy power stations soon to be available from Kickstarter.

The BLUETTI EP500 portable power station is fitted with an integrated 2,000 Watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter and a huge capacity 5,100Wh LiFePO4 battery pack, capable of providing all the power you need to keep your essential electronic devices running. Other features of the power station include split phase bonding, seamless 24/7 UPS backup protection from power outages, plug and play usability and a 6,000+ charge cycle. Offering you a fully featured backup and portable renewal energy power supply perfect to help you stay connected and your home or business fully operational during those unwanted power outages.

Approximately the size of a large suitcase the power station is fitted with easy access power connections on the front and top, together with four wheels for portability, enabling you to easily move the power supply to exactly where it’s required. If preferred the BLUETTI power stations have also been designed to be left in situ, and are small enough to hide under your desk or in a cupboard, allowing you to benefit from the integrated UPS backup power system. Making sure you never lose any important work when unforeseen power outages strike.

BLUETTI have also fitted the EP500 and EP500 Pro with advanced battery management systems as well as a companion application allowing you to easily tweak and control the power station directly from your mobile phone or tablet. Power management for the portable, renewable energy solution is controlled by an integrated dual-core microcomputer, which is capable of connecting to the Internet enabling the power stations firmware to be easily upgraded when new features are made available.

If you require additional power two EP500 can be connected together using the Voltage Fusion Box Output to provide double the AC output offering either 4000 or 6000 Watts of power depending on your chosen power station. “Now you can operate your clothes dryer, stove, in-wall electric heater, and other high power appliances running flawlessly during blackouts” explains the development team at BLUETTI.

Once installed the BLUETTI EP500 or EP500 Pro can become your home energy source and will automatically take control if an electrical outage is detected, keeping your essentials working. Unlike gasoline generators the BLUETTI EP500 offers a renewable energy source that can be rapidly recharged using solar power if needed. Offering an environmentally friendly way to recharge your powerplant using the 1200W MPPT solar input capable of rapidly recharging your system or keeping your most essential appliances running without depleting the on-board battery pack. The EP500 power station can be also charged at 600 watts input from AC wall outlets and the integrated AC adapter allows you to charge the system using only a single AC power cable without the need for separate power adapters or bricks.

Connections on the all-in-one backup power station include a 12 V cigarette lighter port, 100 Watt USB-C port, 4 x USB-A ports, 2 x 12v / 10A DC ports, 1 x 12v / 30a RV port and two wireless charging pads situated on the top of the portable power station for easy access. On the front of the EP500 are located 4 x 100V~120V AC Output (US/UP) or 3 × 220V~240V AC Output (UK/EU/AU) sockets enabling you to power a wide variety of different devices. Underneath these are located the 1 x AC input, communication interface and single PV input and T500 input. Thanks to its wireless and Bluetooth connectivity you can also monitor the power consumption status, update firmware and more using the companion smartphone application which is available for both iOS and android devices.

According to the average household electricity consumption of 3kWh per day, the BLUETTI EP500 can achieve up to 40 years of theoretical service life without using any grid energy. BLUETTI also provides a 5-year warranty and lifetime technical support included in the price.

EP500 pre-orders will start via the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform at 6:00 AM PDT on March 16th 2021. If you are interested in being one of the very first to own the new EP500 or EP500 Pro jump over to the official BLUETTI website by following the link below to register your details and be informed once the Kickstarter campaign starts.

