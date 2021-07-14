SmartBug smart switch makes home automation easy

SmartBug has been designed to provide you with an all-in-one solution for home automation, allowing you to transform your apartment or house into a smart home. Using the SmartBug wall switch you can regulate the temperature control your air-conditioning unit, control home security systems as well as monitor your power usage and more.

Each SmartBug is equipped with a variety of different sensors allowing it to measure temperature, humidity and even listen for voice controls. Equipped with a multi-radio wireless mesh (internode), wireless Internet connection, and BT low energy (to be extended with additional devices) the smart switches easy to set up and can be integrated into a home with ease.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $46 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates). If the SmartBug campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the SmartBug home automation switch project review the promotional video below.

“SmartBug is the product of a group of electronic and computer engineers who wanted to create the definitive solution in home automation: a scalable and enabling wall switch that – without the need of a hub – can unlock all the potential of a smart home in a traditional environment.”

“SmartBug is equipped with a 32bit dual-core microcontroller, a soft-defined triple standard radio interface (WiFi, wireless mesh, Bluetooth LE), temperature/humidity sensors, a digital microphone, high efficiency LED, an IR (infrared) LED (for remote control emulation), one buzzer, a power meter (real-time current, voltage, and power measurement), one touch-sensitive input. A/C power 85V – 260V AC 50-60Hz (worldwide compatible). Supports power loads up to 2200W, both AC and DC. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the home automation switch

Source : Kickstarter

