ACEMAGIC S1 Intel 12th Alder Laker N95 mini PC from $159

At the heart of the AceMagic S1 Intel PC is a 12th generation Intel N95 four-core CPU. This processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, ensures smooth and efficient performance for everyday tasks. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11, but it also supports provides you with the option to install Linux, adding to its flexibility. The AceMagic S1 Intel 12th mini PC is now available to purchase priced from just $159.

One of the most unique features of the AceMagic S1 Mini PC is its front-mounted status LCD screen. This customizable screen can display a variety of information such as CPU usage, temperature, wattage, and time, providing users with real-time system updates. Additionally, the screen can be personalized with images, adding an extra layer of customization to the device.

Connectivity

The S1 Mini PC also comes with customizable RGB lighting. This feature is not merely aesthetic; it can be adjusted to reflect different system statuses, providing visual cues about the system’s operation. This level of customization is rarely seen in mini PCs within this price range, making the AceMagic S1 stand out in its category.

Despite its compact size, the AceMagic S1 Mini PC does not compromise on connectivity options. It is equipped with dual HDMI ports, dual gigabit Ethernet ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 2.0 ports, and two USB 3.0 ports. This extensive range of ports allows for the connection of multiple peripherals, enhancing the versatility of the device.

The AceMagic S1 Mini PC is available in two different storage configurations: 512GB or 1TB. This choice offers flexibility to users in terms of storage capacity. Moreover, the device includes two M.2 slots for NVMe and SATA SSDs, allowing for further storage expansion.

Performance

In terms of wireless connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring fast and stable connections. The device also comes with pre-installed software to control the RGB lighting and LCD status panel, enhancing the user experience. Performance tests of the AceMagic S1 Mini PC have revealed its capability for 4K video playback and running older games and emulators at decent frame rates. While it may not be designed for AAA gaming, it is more than capable of handling daily tasks such as web browsing, video playback, and document editing.

Low power consumption

One of the most impressive aspects of the AceMagic S1 Mini PC is its low power consumption. Despite its robust performance, the device draws up to just 23 watts at maximum load, making it an energy-efficient choice. The S1 also comes with a 12-volt power supply and a magnetic stand for vertical or horizontal positioning. This allows users to set up the device in a way that best suits their workspace.

The AceMagic S1 offers a compelling package of features at a reasonable price. Its customizable status LCD screen, robust performance, and low power consumption make it a versatile and efficient computing solution. Whether for home or office use, this compact and customizable mini PC offers exceptional value for its price.



