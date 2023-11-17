Microsoft just announced a new update for Xbox. It’s coming to the Omega ring, which means some of you will get to try it out before everyone else. This update is all about making your Xbox run better and smoother.

What’s in the Update: This update, called OS Version XB_FLT_2311ZN\25398.2917.231115-1800, is available from November 16 in the evening. By November 17 evening, everyone needs to have it. It’s pretty easy to get this update. Just go to your Xbox settings and look for updates.

The update makes your Xbox work better. It fixes little problems and helps your Xbox run without crashing. These fixes might not be super obvious, but they make a big difference.

Some Problems Still There: But, the update doesn’t fix everything. Some people have been having trouble with sound in games and apps, and the Xbox team knows about it. They say to make sure your TV and other stuff are up to date. If you still have problems, let Xbox know through their feedback system. There’s also a problem with Xbox not connecting to the internet right away when you start it. If this happens to you, wait a bit or restart your Xbox. And don’t forget to tell Xbox about it!

System Update Details: OS Version: XB_FLT_2311ZN\25398.2917.231115-1800 Availability: Starting 6 p.m. PT, November 16, 2023 Mandatory by: 6 p.m. PT, November 17, 2023 How to Access: If the update hasn’t occurred automatically, you can manually initiate it. Just navigate to Guide > Profile & system > Settings > System > Updates on your console.



Important Considerations for New Enrollees:

If you’re newly enrolled in the Omega ring, you may not receive every early update, but rest assured, you’ll get them before the general audience (GA) release.

Some users might remain on their current GA build post-enrollment until the next system update becomes mandatory.

Fixes and Improvements:

The dedication of Xbox engineers brings a slew of improvements and fixes in this build, primarily focusing on system stability and performance. Your gaming experience is about to get smoother and more reliable.

Current Known Issues:

Some users have reported intermittent audio issues across the dashboard, games, and apps. If you’re facing this, first ensure your TV and other equipment have the latest firmware updates. If the problem persists, use the “Report a Problem” feature, providing detailed information like the start time of the issue, audio format changes, and your setup details. Networking Nuisance: Reports indicate a few instances where the console may not connect to the network as expected on boot. If this happens, try waiting a minute or restarting your Xbox. Again, reporting these issues is crucial for resolution.

As an Xbox Insider, your feedback is invaluable to my Microsoft the development team says. Reporting problems helps the Xbox team gather essential data for resolutions. Moreover, for support and community interaction, the Xbox Insider subreddit is your go-to place. Share your concerns, learn from others, and keep contributing to this thriving community.

For the latest on the Xbox Insider Program, follow the official Twitter handle. Regular updates on the Xbox Insider Release Notes will keep you in the loop about future updates in your Preview ring. Remember, your involvement as an Xbox Insider is not just about early access to new features; it’s a vital part of the development process. Your contributions help shape the future of Xbox gaming, ensuring a better experience for all. For more details about the update jump over to the official Xbox Wire website by following the link below.

Source: Microsoft



