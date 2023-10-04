Xbox Gold Shadow Special Edition Controller

The gaming world is abuzz with the introduction of the Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition. This new addition to the Xbox family is not just a controller, but a statement piece, a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and functional gaming accessories.

The Gold Shadow Special Edition controller is a visual treat, boasting a gold-to-black metallic finish design. The top case of the controller transitions from a shimmering gold to a sleek black, inspired by the fan-favorite Shadow series designs. This striking color scheme is not only eye-catching but also adds a touch of luxury to the gaming experience.

The controller’s body is carbon black, providing a stark contrast to the gold elements. The metallic gold hybrid D-Pad is a standout feature, offering precision control with a touch of elegance. The controller also features rubberized black diamond patterned side grips, providing a comfortable and secure grip during intense gaming sessions.

Xbox Gold Shadow Controller

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Xbox and controllers :

The Gold Shadow Special Edition controller is not just about aesthetics; it’s also packed with features that enhance the gaming experience. It is compatible with both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, allowing seamless connection to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, or Android devices and tablets. This compatibility ensures that gamers can enjoy their favorite games on multiple platforms without the need for multiple controllers.

One of the standout features of the controller is its impressive battery life. It offers up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge, ensuring that gamers can enjoy uninterrupted gaming sessions. The controller also includes a dedicated Share button, allowing gamers to capture and share their gaming highlights with ease.

For gamers who prefer using headsets, the controller includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack. This feature allows gamers to connect their favorite headsets for an immersive audio experience.

The Gold Shadow Special Edition controller also offers customizable controller profiles via the Xbox Accessories app. Gamers can remap controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for their favorite games, enhancing the gaming experience.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition is available for pre-order in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD ERP. This price point makes it an affordable luxury for gamers looking to enhance their gaming setup.

For more information on the Gold Shadow Special Edition controller, gamers can visit Xbox.com or their local retailers, including the Microsoft Store. This new addition to the Xbox family is a testament to the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, aesthetically pleasing, and functional gaming accessories. The Gold Shadow Special Edition controller is not just a controller; it’s a statement piece that enhances the gaming experience.

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals