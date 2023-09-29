Design Lab now features Shift Xbox wireless controller

The Xbox Design Lab, a platform that allows gamers to customize their own Xbox wireless controller, has recently expanded its offerings to include the Shift Special Edition Controller series. Introduced in 2021, the Shift series, which includes the Aqua Shift, Lunar Shift, and Stellar Shift controllers, has been lauded for its unique design elements and the immersive gaming experience it offers. Now, these controllers are available for customization through the Xbox Design Lab, giving gamers the opportunity to add a personal touch to their gaming gear.

The Shift Xbox controller series is known for its color-shifting top case that changes color with light and motion, a feature that has been carried over to the newest addition to the series, the Cosmic Shift. This controller, which is only available through the Xbox Design Lab, represents the endpoint of a journey through the universe. Its white-pink shimmer is reminiscent of a star-filled nebula, symbolizing the exploration of different realms that each controller in the Shift series represents.

The Xbox Design Lab’s personalization options extend beyond the color of the controller. Gamers can also customize the D-Pad, buttons, bumpers, triggers, and back case of their Shift series controllers. Additional extras like personalized engraving, metallic triggers, or rubberized side and back grips are also available, allowing gamers to create a controller that is truly their own.

The Xbox Design Lab’s decision to include the Shift series in its offerings is a testament to the platform’s commitment to providing gamers with a wide range of customization options. By allowing gamers to design their own Shift series controllers, the Xbox Design Lab is not only enhancing the gaming experience but also fostering a sense of individuality and creativity among its users.

To design your own Shift series controllers, gamers can visit the online Design Lab. Here, you can choose from a variety of customization options and see a preview of your design before making a purchase. This user-friendly interface makes it easy for gamers to create a controller that reflects their personal style and enhances their gaming experience.

The inclusion of the Shift series in the Xbox Design Lab’s offerings represents a significant step forward in the platform’s mission to provide gamers with a personalized gaming experience. With its unique design elements and wide range of customization options, the Shift series is set to become a popular choice among gamers looking to add a personal touch to their gaming gear.

