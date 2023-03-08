Velocity Green Xbox wireless controller unveiled

Microsoft has launched a new addition to their range of Xbox controllers this month announcing the availability of the new vibrant Velocity Green Xbox wireless controller. Priced at $65 the Velocity Green controller is now available worldwide and features textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case for added control. The hybrid D-pad provides accurate yet familiar input, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Velocity Green Xbox controller

“Everyone has a favorite color, something that speaks to you unlike any other. At Xbox, we’re quite partial to green. That’s why we are excited to announce the Xbox Wireless Controller – Velocity Green, which sports our signature green color. This is the newest addition to our line of colorful wireless controllers, joining fan favorites like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Deep Pink, and Electric Volt. The Velocity Green wireless controller comes with all the features you need to elevate your game and adds a vibrant pop of color to your gaming experience.”

“Attach your favorite headset using the 3.5mm jack to chat with friends or get further immersed in the action. Share with your friends your best clips and highlights using the dedicated Share button, which can be customized to record or take screenshots using the Xbox Accessories App. While on the Accessories app, you can customize your controller even further with button remapping and create custom controller profiles. Feel free to take your controller beyond the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, with Bluetooth technology that allows for wireless gaming on your PC and mobile devices.”

Source : Microsoft





