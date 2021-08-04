New Aqua Shift Special Edition Xbox wireless controller launches

Microsoft has today launched a new Xbox wireless controller in the form of the Aqua Shift Special Edition, now available to preorder priced at $70 with shipping expected to start later this month on August 31st 2021. The Aqua shift is the first Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller to feature rubberized side grips and a unique “dual color swirl” design.

As with other Xbox controllers the new Aqua Shift controller is fitted with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case and can be easily connected to your Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10 PC, Android, and iOS devices using Bluetooth, depending on your gaming preference. Powered by AA batteries the controller can provide up to 40 hours of gaming on a set of fully charged batteries. Don’t forget Microsoft also offers its Xbox Design Lab allowing you to build and customize your very own Xbox controller in a variety of different colors and styles.

“As we continue to dream up new designs and find new ways to delight our fans, we are always looking for ways to elevate your Xbox gaming experience. Well, get ready to take your Xbox Wireless Controller experience to a whole new, shimmery level. Today we announce our Xbox Wireless Controller – Aqua Shift Special Edition for your holding pleasure.”

“Our next gen Share button can be customized in the Xbox Accessories app to capture wild screenshots, start/stop recording of your most epic gaming clips, or instantly capture those “what the heck just happened” moments. Share these with your friends directly from the console dashboard or your mobile phone. The Xbox Accessories app can also be used to remap your other controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving the Xbox Wireless Controller endless potential to elevate your game.”

Source : Microsoft

