This week Razer has introduced its new BlackShark V2 Pro Siege Special Edition gaming headset making it available to purchase priced at $200. The Blackshark V2 Pro – Six Siege Special Edition is powered with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology for the fastest, most reliable connection, and delivers up to 24 hours of battery life for even the longest of play sessions. While still retaining all the features of the award-winning BlackShark V2 Pro esports headset, with Razer TriForce Titanium 50 mm drivers to deliver bright sound, rich trebles, and powerful bass, THX Spatial Audio for pinpoint positional accuracy, and a Discord-certified, removable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone for crystal clear voice communications.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Siege Special Edition gaming headset is equipped with THX Spatial Audio, our advanced 7.1 surround sound will heighten your in-game awareness, allowing you to hear enemy footsteps and accurately place them for that clutch prefire or surprise wallbang.

“Whether it’s the shuffling of a stance change, the unique sound signature of an enemy operator, or a wall being breached, pick up on every audio detail with the headset’s Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers—a patented 3-part design that tunes highs, mids, and lows separately for full-range sound that doesn’t muddy.”

